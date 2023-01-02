Bruins beat Penguins in Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WPRI) — Fans arrived at Fenway Park for the first time this year Monday, but not to watch baseball.

This year’s Winter Classic featured a matchup between two of the better teams in the NHL — the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It’s the fourth time the Bruins played in the NHL’s marquee regular season event. They beat the Philadephia Flyers at Fenway back in 2010, lost to the Montreal Canadians at Gillette Stadium in 2016 and beat the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame in 2019.

Boston can add another win to their outdoor hockey record after Jake DeBrusk scored two goals in the third period to beat the Penguins 2-1.

“This is Fenway Park, Winter Classic, and something you dream of doing,” DeBrusk said after the game. “You dream of scoring in the Winter Classic.”

The Bruins, under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery, are off to a historic start leading the NHL with a 29-4-4. As the ‘home’ team in Monday’s game, the Bruins improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.

Boston has outscored their opponents by more than 50 goals this season and are now on an 11-game point streak.

Linus Ullmark started between the pipes for Boston making 26 saves and improving to a 21-1-1 record.

Bruins and Red Sox legends took part in a special ceremony ahead of the game.

Bruins legend Bobby Orr “threw out” the first puck and was joined by Zdeno Chara and Johnny Bucyk. Former Red Sox players Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield also took part.

The first puck throw took place on the “Ice Diamond,” which was located between the NHL rink where the game was played and the Green Monster.

Fenway is the first venue to host the Winter Classic twice. This was the 12th Winter Classic to be played at a ballpark.

Before fans were allowed into the ballpark, the Bruins were seen rocking Red Sox uniforms as they arrived and had time for a game of catch .









