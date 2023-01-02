ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins beat Penguins in Winter Classic at Fenway Park

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX7pR_0k0oTrWe00

BOSTON (WPRI) — Fans arrived at Fenway Park for the first time this year Monday, but not to watch baseball.

This year’s Winter Classic featured a matchup between two of the better teams in the NHL — the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It’s the fourth time the Bruins played in the NHL’s marquee regular season event. They beat the Philadephia Flyers at Fenway back in 2010, lost to the Montreal Canadians at Gillette Stadium in 2016 and beat the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame in 2019.

Boston can add another win to their outdoor hockey record after Jake DeBrusk scored two goals in the third period to beat the Penguins 2-1.

“This is Fenway Park, Winter Classic, and something you dream of doing,” DeBrusk said after the game. “You dream of scoring in the Winter Classic.”

( Story continues below the video. )

The Bruins, under first-year head coach Jim Montgomery, are off to a historic start leading the NHL with a 29-4-4. As the ‘home’ team in Monday’s game, the Bruins improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.

Boston has outscored their opponents by more than 50 goals this season and are now on an 11-game point streak.

Linus Ullmark started between the pipes for Boston making 26 saves and improving to a 21-1-1 record.

Bruins and Red Sox legends took part in a special ceremony ahead of the game.

Bruins legend Bobby Orr “threw out” the first puck and was joined by Zdeno Chara and Johnny Bucyk. Former Red Sox players Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield also took part.

The first puck throw took place on the “Ice Diamond,” which was located between the NHL rink where the game was played and the Green Monster.

Fenway is the first venue to host the Winter Classic twice. This was the 12th Winter Classic to be played at a ballpark.

Before fans were allowed into the ballpark, the Bruins were seen rocking Red Sox uniforms as they arrived and had time for a game of catch .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWXp2_0k0oTrWe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bbqpl_0k0oTrWe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S11gN_0k0oTrWe00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151JER_0k0oTrWe00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Chicago Tribune

Catching up with Pat Foley: Retired Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster adds Winter Classic game at Fenway Park to his resume

Pat Foley was checking out Fenway Park on Sunday, getting his mind and body ready for the radio broadcast of the Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. “And it’s going to be frosty, damn it. I’ve got to layer up,” Foley told the Tribune. The Classic took place in the Bruins’ backyard Monday, but the Sports USA radio team had strong Chicago ties. The team: Foley, who ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More

As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Fall radio ratings: Sports Hub continues to dominate; WEEI makes gains

The Sports Hub finished first overall in the fall Nielsen Audio ratings in the men 25-54 demographic with a 19.6 share. In the fall Nielsen Audio ratings, 98.5 The Sports Hub extended its long reign at the top with some exceptional numbers, while WEEI (93.7), which is in the midst of a lineup shakeup, actually posted some of its best ratings in years.
markerzone.com

REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy