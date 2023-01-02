ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Greensburg police seek suspect in burglary of local business

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0BFd_0k0oTEXf00

The City of Greensburg police department has released photos from video surveillance of a man they say burglarized a local business in the early morning of Jan. 1.

They believe the suspect is a a white male who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The sweatshirt was turned inside out. The suspect was wearing “unique” tennis shoes that appear to be yellow and white.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the department and ask for Patrol Officer Murphy at 724-834-3800. All information will remain confidential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3yXn_0k0oTEXf00

Football, family, philanthropy all important for Pickett Football, family, philanthropy all important for Pickett

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Same burglar, same store, different day

The City of Greensburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a store was burglarized twice — and police believe the crime was committed by the same person. The second burglary at Puff N Snuff store at the Greensburg Shopping Center on E. Pittsburgh Street took...
GREENSBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE POLICE LOOKING FOR PERSON OF INTEREST IN THEFT, FRAUD CASE

Police in Blairsville Borough are asking the public to help identify a person connected with some recent crimes. Police released a picture of the person of interest in cases of theft of a motor vehicle and access device fraud. The suspect in the photo is seen wearing a dark winter hat with a white stripe, a brown heavy jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes or boots.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

State police investigating two overnight incidents in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — State police are investigating two overnight incidents in Pittsburgh. The first occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of Preble Avenue near Route 65. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw a train stopped in the area of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority. Officers appeared to be searching with flashlights and getting someone off the tracks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

DA, police warn scams becoming more sophisticated after resident tricked out of thousands of dollars

Law enforcement officials are warning of a telephone scam after a resident was tricked out of thousands of dollars. The victim said the spoofed number appeared to be PNC Bank. The caller, who identified themselves as “Matthew,” alerted the victim to fraudulent charges on their account and knew the last few digits on the victim’s debit card. The caller said the bank would be issuing a new card and asked for the victim’s PIN.
MONESSEN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.  Troopers did not release the suspect's name. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Armed man accused of robbing Monroeville Eat'n Park, stealing cash and manager's car

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after an armed robbery at the Eat'n Park in Monroeville on Monday morning.The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m., about 30 minutes after the restaurant opened.  Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said he believes the suspect was casing the restaurant. He said the man first attempted to enter through the back door. When he found it was locked, he then walked straight through the front doors wielding a gun.When the man encountered the manager, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and the keys to his car. The suspect got the...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
114K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy