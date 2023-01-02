FORECAST: Clouds, fog to return overnight
There is a dense fog advisory in the area until 10 a.m. Monday.
- Warm temperatures continue through Thursday.
- Clouds and fog return Monday night.
- On Tuesday, there could be some late-day and evening showers.
- The bulk of inclement weather will be on Wednesday.
- Thunderstorms, along with gusty winds, are possible.
- Clear skies are back on Thursday.
- There will be a seasonable chill that returns later this week with highs close to 50 degrees.
