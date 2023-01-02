List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it’s no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these 10 places .
Located in Grundy County is the tiny town of Beersheba Springs. Residents pronounce it as BURSH-uh-ba Springs.
Celina is home to one of Tennessee’s clearest lakes. Tennesseans pronounce the small city as Sa-LY-na .
Demonbreun Street , located in Midtown Nashville, is pronounced by locals as Dee-MUN-bree-yun Street. Oftentimes, tourists (and Siri) are heard pronouncing it as Demon-broo-en .
The “G” in Giles County is pronounced as a “J” when saying the name of this Middle Tennessee county: Juh-iles .
Lafayette Street is usually pronounced by many Tennesseans as Luh-FAY-it , instead of the French pronunciation Lah-fah-yet .
La Vergne , located in Rutherford County, is easily pronounced in two syllables: Luh-VERN .
Home of the Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair is Lebanon , or according to locals: Leb-NUN .
Maury County , not to be confused with the hit tabloid show hosted by Maury Povich, Tennesseans pronounce the county as Mu r-ry .
Visitors to Milan might make the mistake of pronouncing the Gibson County city similar to an Italian city, but locals pronounce it as MY-lin .
Shelbyville, in Bedford County, is pronounced by the locals similarly to a gardening tool – SHEB-Vull – instead of how it reads: SHELL-Bee-Ville.
