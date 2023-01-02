ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ettrick, VA

Hopkins scores 27 to help Providence beat No. 4 UConn 73-61

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)When his team lost back-to-back games in late November, Providence coach Ed Cooley anticipated a strong response by a roster topped with multiple veterans. Two months later, his expectations have been exceeded. Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn...
Wintrust Business Minute: Illinois ranked 2nd among most moved-from states in 2022

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. United Van Lines says the number of people moving out of Illinois pushed the state to second among most moved-from states in 2022. New Jersey was first. The rating is based on the inbound and outbound moves with the company. Illinois had an outbound rate of nearly 64% and an inbound rate of about 36% Springfield had the highest outbound rate at 73%. Chicago’s rate was 67%. According to the U.S. Census, Illinois population dropped 1.8% since 2020.
Beer me! Illinois craft brewers offer free beer

Use #MyILBeerFridge for a chance to win beer as the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild tries to generate some suds in a slow month. The craft beer industry in Illinois has soared over the past ten years, from fewer than 50 breweries to over 300. Illinois Craft Brewers Guild executive director Ray Stout (real name) talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the boom, which includes over 160 breweries in Chicagoland. Stout says it has turned Chicago into a destination for beer lovers from across the country. But, they aren’t coming that much in January — can’t blame them — so the guild is sponsoring a beer giveaway. Here’s how it works: Go to your local brewpub or retailer of Illinois beer, load your refrigerator, take a photo, and post it on social media. Tag your favorite brewpub or retailer, and use #MyILBeerFridge. Weekly winners get more beer!
Illinois wine industry asks for lawmakers’ help

Vintners and wineries contribute tens of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars to the Illinois economy. What’s described as a broad and well-meaning legislative effort during the pandemic had an unintended consequence for Illinois vineyards and wineries: a 60% increase in annual fees. Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance executive director Lisa Ellis talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about efforts to get the legislature to unwind that increase. The Senate approved it with SB 1001, and Ellis is hopeful the House, during this lame-duck session, will also reduce the fees from $1250 per year back to $750. She notes that, by comparison, Missouri charges $300 a year. In the audio clip below, Ellis also describes the surprising economic impact wine has in Illinois.
