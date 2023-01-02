ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrei Tapalaga

Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Corsage' isn't a historically accurate film. Who cares, when Vicky Krieps is this good?

Elisabeth, Empress of Austria and Queen of Hungary, has everything anyone could possibly want, as they say — except, as they also say, what she really wants: happiness. If that sounds like the kind of story you've heard before, that’s because it is. But “Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer’s film, puts a new spin on history (as in, dispenses with it) and period pieces in general. ...
Reality Tea

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts

Heather Gay Still Has A Black Eye On Night 3 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City girl’s trip to San Diego, the Witches of the Wasatch Mountains were still sitting around the table at the Greek Dinner. Whitney Rose leaned across the table, looked into Heather Gay’s one good eye and asked her point blank, […] The post Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

