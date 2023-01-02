Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Harry writes in autobiography that William attacked him during argument
In his upcoming autobiography, Britain’s Prince Harry says his brother, Prince William, attacked him in the kitchen of Nottingham Cottage during an argument about his wife, Meghan, knocking him to the floor and later telling him “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”. The description of...
'Corsage' isn't a historically accurate film. Who cares, when Vicky Krieps is this good?
Elisabeth, Empress of Austria and Queen of Hungary, has everything anyone could possibly want, as they say — except, as they also say, what she really wants: happiness. If that sounds like the kind of story you've heard before, that’s because it is. But “Corsage,” Marie Kreutzer’s film, puts a new spin on history (as in, dispenses with it) and period pieces in general. ...
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts
Heather Gay Still Has A Black Eye On Night 3 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City girl’s trip to San Diego, the Witches of the Wasatch Mountains were still sitting around the table at the Greek Dinner. Whitney Rose leaned across the table, looked into Heather Gay’s one good eye and asked her point blank, […] The post Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 13 Recap: Black Eyes and Black Hearts appeared first on Reality Tea.
