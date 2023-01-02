Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mickie James Says Jordynne Grace Has Been An Amazing Knockouts Champion, Hypes Hard To Kill Showdown
Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay, WWE Star Congratulates Omega
New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he has forgiven Will Ospreay. As noted, Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Ospreay in a bloody bout to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Heel News, AEW Dynamite Producers and Coaches for This Week
Bryan Danielson officially worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle in his home state of Washington. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson was listed as a heel internally on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. As seen at this link, Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Officially Back with WWE
William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Reactions to Vince McMahon Confirming His Plans for a WWE Return
Today’s news and press release on former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon taking steps for his return to the company to help with a potential sale has reportedly shocked people within WWE. As reported back in mid-December, The Wall Street Journal revealed that McMahon told people he plans...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Left Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Before Charlotte Flair Made Her Return
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Ric revealed that he left last week’s WWE SmackDown early not knowing that Charlotte Flair was going to make her television return and beat Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page, Bryan Danielson In Action, and More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite from the legendary Forum in Los Angeles, California. Check it out below. -The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship. -Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & AEW women’s champion Jamie...
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/5/23
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) Deonna Purrazzo joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wilde applies a hammerlock. Slamovich with a drop toe hold. Slamovich applies a side headlock. Wilde transitions into another hammerlock. Slamovich with a side headlock takeover. Wilde answers with a headscissors neck lock. Front Face Lock Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Slamovich with a deep arm-drag. Slamovich applies an arm-bar. Forearm Exchange. Slamovich with a spinning arm-drag. Slamovich kicks Wilde in the back. Slamovich punches Wilde in the back. Slamovich slaps Wilde in the chest. Wide side steps Slamovich into the turnbuckles. Wilde with a Roundhouse Kick. Wilde punches Slamovich in the back. Wilde with a BackBreaker. Wilde with a Running Boot. Wilde wraps her leg around Slamovich’s neck in the corner. Wilde rocks Slamovich with a forearm smash.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Crowned at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Hiromu Takahashi is your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Takahashi win a Four-Way over Master Wato, El Desperado and former champion Taiji Ishimori to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. This is Takahashi’s fifth reign with the title. Ishimori began his third...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW – NOAH Joint Show Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two
Night Two of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will be a joint show with New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents. The two companies confirmed the news today. A press conference to announce the full card will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3am ET via the official NOAH YouTube channel.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Karl Anderson Drops the NEVER Openweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Tama Tonga is your new NEVER Openweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Tonga defeat WWE’s Karl Anderson to capture the NEVER Openweight Title. The match began with a cheap belt shot by Anderson, but ended with Tonga using a pair of Gun Stuns to get the win.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tommy Dreamer Shares Story Of Bumping Into Mercedes Moné In Mexico
IMPACT star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared a story on today’s Busted Open Radio of a time he ran into Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in Mexico City, where The Boss was training lucha-libre. Dreamer adds that this was before the pandemic occurred and Mercedes was taking some time away from WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest In NJPW Star
WWE officials are reportedly interested in NJPW star Hikuleo. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE higher-ups have expressed internal interest in signing Hikuleo. It was noted that the interest has been there for months. Furthermore, in a situation similar to Finn Balor helping Dragon Lee get the ball rolling on signing with WWE, word is that intermediaries have been used to express interest to the talent themselves in many cases, including this one.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Wins NJPW Gold at Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW’s Kenny Omega is your new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. The co-main event of tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis accompanied Omega to the ring for the bout that went more than...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Breaks Down FTR’s Recent Tag Team Showdown With The Acclaimed In AEW
Back in December The Acclaimed and FTR met in a highly-anticipated tag team showdown, pitting two of AEW’s most popular tag teams against each other with the AEW tag titles on the line. On that night The Acclaimed bested the Top Guys in a critically acclaimed matchup, the first in what would become a losing streak for FTR.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Deonna Purrazzo Says Current Knockouts Division Is The Best Version In IMPACT History
Deonna Purrazzo is very proud of the current Knockouts Division in IMPACT Wrestling. The Virtuosa spoke about this topic during her latest interview with the Miami Herald, which also saw her discuss the work of Gisele Shaw, a star she believes has a big future in the business. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
Comments / 0