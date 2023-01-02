First Match: Microman, Laredo Kid and Komander w/MSL vs. Gino Medina, Black Taurus and Mini Abismo Negro w/Dr. Dax In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. The Loser Will Leave MLW. Komander and Mini Abismo Negro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Negro with two arm-drags. Negro poses for the crowd. Standing Switch Exchange. Komander with two arm-drags of his own. Negro with a waist lock go-behind. Negro sends Komander into the ropes. Komander with another arm-drag. Negro tags in Medina. Komander shoves Medina. Komander ducks under two clotheslines from Medina. Medina catches Komander in mid-air. Medina applies an arm-bar. Microman back chops Medina. Medina fish hooks Komander. Medina tells Microman to bring it. Medina applies The Cobra Twist. Kid kicks Medina in the back. Microman taunts Medina. Komander with a Headscissors Takeover. Taurus HeadButts Komander. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Komander lands The Suicide Dive. Negro drops Microman with The Big Boot. Negro reverses out of the irish whip from Microman. Microman reverses out of the irish whip from Negro. Medina drops Microman with a Running Crossbody Block.

NORCROSS, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO