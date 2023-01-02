Read full article on original website
Opener, Main Event and More Revealed for Tonight’s Impact
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with Taylor Wilde vs. Masha Slamovich. The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona. There will then be a show-closing in-ring segment with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray.
Full Lineup For This Friday’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature top superstars like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker in action. As a reminder immediately following Rampage AEW will be holding their Battle of the Belts V television special. Check it out below.
IMPACT Wrestling Results 1/5/23
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt) Deonna Purrazzo joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wilde applies a hammerlock. Slamovich with a drop toe hold. Slamovich applies a side headlock. Wilde transitions into another hammerlock. Slamovich with a side headlock takeover. Wilde answers with a headscissors neck lock. Front Face Lock Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Slamovich with a deep arm-drag. Slamovich applies an arm-bar. Forearm Exchange. Slamovich with a spinning arm-drag. Slamovich kicks Wilde in the back. Slamovich punches Wilde in the back. Slamovich slaps Wilde in the chest. Wide side steps Slamovich into the turnbuckles. Wilde with a Roundhouse Kick. Wilde punches Slamovich in the back. Wilde with a BackBreaker. Wilde with a Running Boot. Wilde wraps her leg around Slamovich’s neck in the corner. Wilde rocks Slamovich with a forearm smash.
NJPW – NOAH Joint Show Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two
Night Two of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will be a joint show with New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents. The two companies confirmed the news today. A press conference to announce the full card will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3am ET via the official NOAH YouTube channel.
MLW Fusion Results 1/5/23
First Match: Microman, Laredo Kid and Komander w/MSL vs. Gino Medina, Black Taurus and Mini Abismo Negro w/Dr. Dax In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. The Loser Will Leave MLW. Komander and Mini Abismo Negro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Negro with two arm-drags. Negro poses for the crowd. Standing Switch Exchange. Komander with two arm-drags of his own. Negro with a waist lock go-behind. Negro sends Komander into the ropes. Komander with another arm-drag. Negro tags in Medina. Komander shoves Medina. Komander ducks under two clotheslines from Medina. Medina catches Komander in mid-air. Medina applies an arm-bar. Microman back chops Medina. Medina fish hooks Komander. Medina tells Microman to bring it. Medina applies The Cobra Twist. Kid kicks Medina in the back. Microman taunts Medina. Komander with a Headscissors Takeover. Taurus HeadButts Komander. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Komander lands The Suicide Dive. Negro drops Microman with The Big Boot. Negro reverses out of the irish whip from Microman. Microman reverses out of the irish whip from Negro. Medina drops Microman with a Running Crossbody Block.
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
William Regal Officially Back with WWE
William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
Mickie James Says Jordynne Grace Has Been An Amazing Knockouts Champion, Hypes Hard To Kill Showdown
Mickie James is ready to face her toughest challenge yet, a Knockouts title showdown with Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill. James spoke about the match during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, and what it will mean if she loses on her Last Rodeo in pro-wrestling. You can see James’ full thoughts on Grace, who she calls one of the best Knockouts champions in history, in the highlights below.
Kenny Omega Forgives Will Ospreay, WWE Star Congratulates Omega
New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he has forgiven Will Ospreay. As noted, Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Ospreay in a bloody bout to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
Bryan Danielson Heel News, AEW Dynamite Producers and Coaches for This Week
Bryan Danielson officially worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle in his home state of Washington. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson was listed as a heel internally on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. As seen at this link, Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution.
Ric Flair Left Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Before Charlotte Flair Made Her Return
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Ric revealed that he left last week’s WWE SmackDown early not knowing that Charlotte Flair was going to make her television return and beat Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Title.
Two Title Matches Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts V
AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Battle of the Belts V television special, which will air immediately following the live episode of Rampage and features three titles on the line. Check it out below. -Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. -The Acclaimed...
New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Crowned at Wrestle Kingdom 17
Hiromu Takahashi is your new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Takahashi win a Four-Way over Master Wato, El Desperado and former champion Taiji Ishimori to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title. This is Takahashi’s fifth reign with the title. Ishimori began his third...
Karl Anderson Drops the NEVER Openweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Tama Tonga is your new NEVER Openweight Champion. Tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Tonga defeat WWE’s Karl Anderson to capture the NEVER Openweight Title. The match began with a cheap belt shot by Anderson, but ended with Tonga using a pair of Gun Stuns to get the win.
NJPW New Year Dash Results 1/5/2023
The NJPW New Year Dash event was held earlier today under a mystery format, with no full card announced in advance. The matches were not revealed until the wrestlers came out for their entrances. New Year Dash was held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, in front...
Dax Harwood Breaks Down FTR’s Recent Tag Team Showdown With The Acclaimed In AEW
Back in December The Acclaimed and FTR met in a highly-anticipated tag team showdown, pitting two of AEW’s most popular tag teams against each other with the AEW tag titles on the line. On that night The Acclaimed bested the Top Guys in a critically acclaimed matchup, the first in what would become a losing streak for FTR.
WWE SmackDown Results 1/6/2023
– The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 opens live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. – The announcers begin to hype tonight’s show but commentary chairs and other items start flying. The Bloodline is here. Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, are at ringside and they’re still in a bad mood. The music hits and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops at the entrance-way and raises his finger in the air as the pyro goes off. The Usos, Sikoa and Zayn look on from ringside and salute The Tribal Chief. Reigns marches to the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introductions.
