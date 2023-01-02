ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Man arrested after barricading himself in a Clearwater home

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGNEp_0k0ns5IB00

A man barricaded himself inside a home Sunday night after police received reports of gunshots in the area.

According to officials, Clearwater Police arrived at a house on Ridge Avenue around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 after the initial call regarding the gunshots. There, they found the suspect, James Albert Wassman, 60, firing shots.

One of the first officers to step foot on the scene was grazed in the arm by a bullet.

The SWAT team, negotiator team and multiple officers managed to get Wassman to surrender around 10:45 p.m. He exited the house after SWAT team members fired gas canisters at it.

Clearwater Police stated that Wassman is now in custody and that the officer who was shot was taken to Morton Plant Hospital but has since been released.

Wassman was charged with discharging a firearm in public and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Two arrested in Manatee vape shop burglary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a vape shop on Lockwood Ridge Road Jan. 2, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were conducting undercover surveillance after a string of vape shop burglaries. Shortly after 4 a.m., deputies learned about a burglary in progress at City of Vapors in the 8300 block of Lockwood Ridge Road.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

ARREST MADE IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Kenneth Bernard Bowers was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred on December 26, 2022, at the Providence Reserve Apartments. Bowers, age 48, was located in Tampa, Florida, and taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Post Miranda, Bowers confessed to the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Convicted Felon Charged with First Degree Murder in Central Florida

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives announced charges against 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a registered felon who has served two prison sentences, one for battery in 2011, and then again in 2020 for battery, burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing from law enforcement.
LAKELAND, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy