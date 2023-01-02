ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

4 Reasons Why the Vikings Would Be Better off Losing at CHI

A loss to the lowly Bears? I know you are all bewildered right now. Why in the world would the Minnesota Vikings want to lose this game?. Yeah, grabbing the No. 2 seed back from the San Francisco 49ers isn’t likely, but Minnesota should still try to win, right? Especially since they must wash the taste of last week’s disaster out of everyone’s mouths.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
purplePTSD.com

Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

The NFL made a big mistake moving Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday night

When the NFL introduced flexible scheduling in 2006, the idea behind it was to allow surprise contending teams an opportunity to “play their way onto primetime.”. Between Weeks 11-17, and occasionally between Weeks 5-10, the league reserved the right to reschedule the Sunday Night Football game to ensure quality matchups throughout the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury

The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Where will Josh Heupel take Tennessee after an unbelievable 11-2 season?

Tennessee smacked Clemson around en route to a 31-14 win in the Orange Bowl. Josh Heupel finished his second season with an 11-2 record and wins over Alabama, LSU, and Clemson, among many others. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Charlie Burris and Zach Ragan discuss the Orange Bowl and the 2022 season and talk about what comes next. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Look: Bengals captain wears shirt paying tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The mood around the NFL is in a much better place on Thursday thanks to some positive updates about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is still in the hospital, but according to doctors at UC-Medical center, the former Pittsburgh Panthers standout has been alert and able to communicate via writing. He even asked if the Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

What Joey Halzle’s promotion to offensive coordinator means for Vol football

Tennessee officially has a new offensive coordinator. Head coach Josh Heupel promoted current quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to the position and will now only have to hire a tight ends coach to fill out UT’s offensive staff. We talked about Halzle taking the reins of the offense and what it could mean for the Vols going forward in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Latest news provides surprise twist for Cowboys-Commanders game

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders in their regular season finale on Sunday. But which quarterback (or quarterbacks) they’ll be facing is one of the most intriguing storylines of the week. It seems like we have an answer already. Unsurprisingly, Carson Wentz is expected to ride the...
WASHINGTON, DC
atozsports.com

Bet $5 On The Bengals And Get $200 In Bonus Bets

Football season is wrapping up, which means it’s time to get those Cincinnati Bengals bets placed. And we’ve got a deal that will help you collect some extra cash!. Finally, place a $5 bet on the Bengals vs. Ravens moneyline and get $200 in bonus bets. The Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy