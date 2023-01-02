ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Early exits for Rune, Auger-Aliassime in Adelaide

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBrJs_0k0nFFmb00

ADELAIDE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - World number six Felix Auger-Aliassime began his season with a straight-sets defeat by Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin on Monday while Holger Rune crashed out to Yoshihito Nishioka in the ATP 250 Adelaide International 1 first round.

Auger-Aliassime enjoyed a strong second half of the 2022 season, picking up titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel, as well as helping Canada to the Davis Cup crown, but failed to reach those levels in a 6-4 7-6(5) loss to Popyrin.

The 23-year-old Australian fired 11 aces against his second-seeded opponent to wrap up the biggest victory of his career. His previous two wins over top 10 opponents, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas, came via retirements.

"Yeah, really good win for me, especially coming off last season where I only had five wins on the circuit. For me it's a very important win," Popyrin told reporters.

"I know I have the level to play against guys like that, and today just proved it, so yeah, I'm happy. I'm not surprised, to be honest, but I'm happy with it."

Up next for the world number 120 is American Marcos Giron, who won his opening match against French veteran Richard Gasquet on Sunday.

Denmark's Rune, who won three titles in 2022 including the Paris Masters, where the 19-year-old beat Novak Djokovic in the final, lost 2-6 6-4 6-4 to Nishioka.

The Japanese player meets American Mackenzie McDonald next.

Miomir Kecmanovic overcame Australian Christopher O'Connell 6-4 6-4 and could play Daniil Medvedev in the second round if the third-seeded Russian beats Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

WARM RECEPTION FOR DJOKOVIC

Meanwhile, Djokovic was warmly received by Australian fans as he began his 2023 season partnering Canada's Vasek Pospisil in a doubles defeat by Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar.

The Serb was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was eventually waived in November, allowing him entry.

The 35-year-old was constantly cheered on by the crowd and remained on court after his match to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Djokovic faces Frenchman Constant Lestienne in singles on Tuesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup

World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
tennismajors.com

Popyrin: ‘Beating Felix Auger-Aliassime is the best win of my career’

Coming through qualifying and then playing a tournament’s second seed in blazing sunshine isn’t the usual way to pick up the best win of your life – but that’s what Australia’s Alexei Popyrin has done at the Adelaide International. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6...
atptour.com

Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz

Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
Yardbarker

"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months

Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
WFMZ-TV Online

Brazil Pele

Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
tennisuptodate.com

Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic

WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
tennisuptodate.com

Fritz downs Zverev at United Cup

Taylor Fritz put forward another great performance for the US as the American easily defeated Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 at the United Cup. The US was considered the favourite for this competition due to the sheer amount of talent they have on their team and so far Fritz has been delivering. The American put forward another great performance as he eased his way past Alexander Zverev in two straight sets. He made a furious start to the match as he took the opening set 6-1.
atptour.com

United Cup City Finals Preview: Tiafoe, Fritz Look To Stay Perfect For Team USA

The United Cup began six days ago in three cities across Australia, with 18 nations competing in six groups. Now, it’s down to just six teams. Wednesday’s City Finals in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will each feature five matches — two women’s and men’s singles and one mixed doubles — spread across two sessions.
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Downs Coric In Thriller, Draws Greece Level In Perth

Croatia’s Vekic eases past Papamichail in opening match, City Final level at 1-1 Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect start to the 2023 season on Tuesday at the United Cup in Perth, coming through a topsy-turvy encounter with Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece.
atptour.com

Medvedev Magnificent To Reach Adelaide Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev had to scratch and claw in his opening match of the season, saving nine set points in his first set of 2023. The former World No. 1 faced no such difficulties on Wednesday. Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals....
Reuters

Reuters

676K+
Followers
371K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy