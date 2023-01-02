Read full article on original website
yumadailynews.com
Yuma park & rec employees receive top certification for playground safety
YUMA - The City of Yuma has been congratulating the park & rec Grounds Maintenance Supervisors Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer for becoming the latest City employees to earn the industry-leading certification for playground safety. Lewis was recently named a Certified Playground Safety Inspector (CPSI) through the National Recreation and...
Calling aspiring entrepreneurs, new business class at Yuma Main library
YUMA - New Year means new ideas! Yuma Main library has been announcing its branding a business class. The class will teach aspiring entrepreneurs the basics of branding. They'll also learn what goes into a brand and how to use them for your business. Handouts will be provided. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. There is no charge to attend.
Yuma County was awarded $6 Million for Agricultural Area Broadband
YUMA COUNTY - Before former Governor Doug Ducey left the office, he made sure to notify Yuma County of a $6 million award to support the construction of a network of wireless broadband towers to support the County’s agricultural industry and rural broadband access. The state-of-the-art mobile tower network...
Shooter arrested in Yuma, $1,000 award for any leads says YPD
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating the incident that caused a man to allegedly shoot two people for an unknown reason. Cops say they got a call around 1:30 in the morning about shots being fired. Officers arrived and found the alleged shooter recklessly waving a handgun in...
House caught on fire, family unable to return home
YUMA - Four adults and two children are safe from a fire that broke out from the outside storage room and carport area. Yuma fire was able to find the heavy smoke and fire coming from the area and quickly knock the fire down and extinguished it before it could spread throughout the home.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 357
YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms.
Yuma gas bills could increase after January 10, here's what we found out
YUMA -- A conservative group has been urging Yuma residents and those that live throughout Arizona to call the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC.) The group says there's no need to increase gas bills for Arizonans. Southwest Gas has issued a response. (LISTEN NOW)
