ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yumadailynews.com

Yuma park & rec employees receive top certification for playground safety

YUMA - The City of Yuma has been congratulating the park & rec Grounds Maintenance Supervisors Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer for becoming the latest City employees to earn the industry-leading certification for playground safety. Lewis was recently named a Certified Playground Safety Inspector (CPSI) through the National Recreation and...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Calling aspiring entrepreneurs, new business class at Yuma Main library

YUMA - New Year means new ideas! Yuma Main library has been announcing its branding a business class. The class will teach aspiring entrepreneurs the basics of branding. They'll also learn what goes into a brand and how to use them for your business. Handouts will be provided. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. There is no charge to attend.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma County was awarded $6 Million for Agricultural Area Broadband

YUMA COUNTY - Before former Governor Doug Ducey left the office, he made sure to notify Yuma County of a $6 million award to support the construction of a network of wireless broadband towers to support the County’s agricultural industry and rural broadband access. The state-of-the-art mobile tower network...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Shooter arrested in Yuma, $1,000 award for any leads says YPD

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating the incident that caused a man to allegedly shoot two people for an unknown reason. Cops say they got a call around 1:30 in the morning about shots being fired. Officers arrived and found the alleged shooter recklessly waving a handgun in...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

House caught on fire, family unable to return home

YUMA - Four adults and two children are safe from a fire that broke out from the outside storage room and carport area. Yuma fire was able to find the heavy smoke and fire coming from the area and quickly knock the fire down and extinguished it before it could spread throughout the home.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 357

YUMA - The Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy