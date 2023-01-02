ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January sales 2023 UK – live: Today’s best new year deals on 4K TVs, Shark vacuums and more

By Lois Borny
 5 days ago

And just like that, we’re now on day two of 2023. This means New Year resolutions have been made (and potentially broken, we won’t judge) and, of course, that the January sales are well underway.

With many brands and retailers extending their sales right until the end of the month, we’ll be digging out the very best savings on the hottest items, from fashion and beauty to tech , mattresses and air fryers .

From John Lewis and Amazon to Currys, Argos, Very, and Asos, we’re seeing countless familiar staples being reduced in the sales bonanza this year, with prices slashed across everything from the Nintendo Switch consoles and Tefal and Ninja air fryers to that elusive Meta Quest 2 VR headset .

So without further ado, let’s shop.

