This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois
There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Dec. 19-30, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Stephanie M. Reeder of Pittsfield sold a residence at 120 E....
muddyrivernews.com
Former Adams County Republican leader passes away
Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
khqa.com
Hannibal Board of Public Works proposes stormwater utility fee
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — According to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, it’s been decades since the city of Hannibal has made any kind of improvement to the storm water system, and it shows on many residential streets. “When a road becomes flooded...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 2, 2023
On 12/26/2022 at 6:30 AM Brett L. Barr of Mt. Sterling was traveling on CR 975E he then left the roadway, coming to rest on an embankment. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. Mr. Barr received citations for Driving While License Suspended and Failure to Reduce Speed and given a court date of 2/27/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Troup meets with Police and Fire Commission, Cheyne says Yates appointment is ‘done deal’
QUINCY — As Muddy River News first reported on Dec. 30, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants an investigation into the process of how Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates became chief. The Police and Fire Commission met Tuesday morning and Troup attended the meeting. The commission went into executive session for about 20 minutes and Troup was involved in that part of the meeting.
wlds.com
17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case
The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal City Council votes for independent investigation into city clerk
HANNIBAL, Mo. – A third-party investigation will soon be underway concerning Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. City Attorney James Lemon confirmed at the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday that an outside agency will be conducting the investigation. The council members confirmed it was decided by unanimous vote. The...
kttn.com
Northeast Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel and is ejected during crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Memphis man sustained minor injuries as the result of falling asleep while driving a sports utility vehicle, then being ejected from the vehicle near Kirksville on Thursday, January 5th. Emergency medical services took 68-year-old Stephen Snodgrass to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. The SUV...
ktvo.com
1 driver injured in head-on Clark County crash
NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — One person was only slightly hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Clark County, Missouri. It happened just before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 136, three miles west of Wayland. State troopers said a sedan driven by Bradley Lovell, 25, of Kahoka, crossed the center...
khqa.com
Kahoka man injured in head-on crash
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Kahoka man on Tuesday received minor injuries after a head-on crash that happened around 6:42 in the morning. The wreck happened on U.S. 136 about three miles west of Wayland when a Ford Fusion, driven by Bradley Lovell, was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
3 arrested after attempted burglary in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Three people on Wednesday were arrested after the Hannibal Police Department, HPD, was called to investigate an attempted burglary. Around 1:42 a.m. police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Hope Street, where a homeowner gave a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home.
muddyrivernews.com
Camp Point couple buys Shake Shack, plans to keep it open year-round and add coffees, lotus drinks
CAMP POINT, Ill. — Kimberly Kestner’s parents, Kenny and Angie Volk, are the owners of the Tastee Treat in Mount Sterling, a popular stop on U.S. 24 to get a burger, shake or sundae since the 1950s. When Kimberly and her husband, Austin, learned of the opportunity to...
khqa.com
22-year-old man shot in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
wlds.com
Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges
A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.
khqa.com
Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
