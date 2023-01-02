ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

97.9 KICK FM

Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois

There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from Dec. 19-30, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Stephanie M. Reeder of Pittsfield sold a residence at 120 E....
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Former Adams County Republican leader passes away

Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Hannibal Board of Public Works proposes stormwater utility fee

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — According to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, it’s been decades since the city of Hannibal has made any kind of improvement to the storm water system, and it shows on many residential streets. “When a road becomes flooded...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Troup meets with Police and Fire Commission, Cheyne says Yates appointment is ‘done deal’

QUINCY — As Muddy River News first reported on Dec. 30, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants an investigation into the process of how Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates became chief. The Police and Fire Commission met Tuesday morning and Troup attended the meeting. The commission went into executive session for about 20 minutes and Troup was involved in that part of the meeting.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case

The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal City Council votes for independent investigation into city clerk

HANNIBAL, Mo. – A third-party investigation will soon be underway concerning Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. City Attorney James Lemon confirmed at the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday that an outside agency will be conducting the investigation. The council members confirmed it was decided by unanimous vote. The...
HANNIBAL, MO
kttn.com

Northeast Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel and is ejected during crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Memphis man sustained minor injuries as the result of falling asleep while driving a sports utility vehicle, then being ejected from the vehicle near Kirksville on Thursday, January 5th. Emergency medical services took 68-year-old Stephen Snodgrass to Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. The SUV...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

1 driver injured in head-on Clark County crash

NEAR WAYLAND, Mo. — One person was only slightly hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Clark County, Missouri. It happened just before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 136, three miles west of Wayland. State troopers said a sedan driven by Bradley Lovell, 25, of Kahoka, crossed the center...
CLARK COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Kahoka man injured in head-on crash

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Kahoka man on Tuesday received minor injuries after a head-on crash that happened around 6:42 in the morning. The wreck happened on U.S. 136 about three miles west of Wayland when a Ford Fusion, driven by Bradley Lovell, was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
khqa.com

3 arrested after attempted burglary in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Three people on Wednesday were arrested after the Hannibal Police Department, HPD, was called to investigate an attempted burglary. Around 1:42 a.m. police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Hope Street, where a homeowner gave a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

22-year-old man shot in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges

A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
khqa.com

Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
PITTSFIELD, IL

