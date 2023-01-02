ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Moose on the Loose: Nets are dangerous with focused Kyrie

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Friday night. Kyrie Irving scored 19 points, hitting a deep 3 with 44 seconds left to give the Nets a 106-100 lead and doom New Orleans to just its fifth home […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Comeback

Trevor Bauer reacts to Dodgers’ decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided on Friday to part ways with Trevor Bauer, who was suspended from early July of 2021 (last pitching in late June) through late December of 2022 while an investigation around sexual assault allegations took place. Shortly after the Dodgers announced their decision, Bauer issued a statement. In his statement, Bauer Read more... The post Trevor Bauer reacts to Dodgers’ decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy