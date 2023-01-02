ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

No. 8 Gophers Open Big Ten Gauntlet Against Seventh-Ranked Northwestern

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program (7-0) is set to kick off the Big Ten dual season, as they will travel to Evanston, Illinois this weekend to take on the seventh-ranked Northwestern Wildcats (1-0). The Gophers will enter conference competition looking to continue their best start to a season since the 2014-15 campaign, as they swept the non-conference schedule with signature wins over ranked opponents over South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Oklahoma State and Cal Poly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Ink 6-5 Transfer Sophie Hart

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Friday the signing of center Sophie Hart to the Gophers' program. Hart is a 6-5 graduate of Farmington High School, who played two seasons at NC State, and will join Minnesota with two years of eligibility. "I am excited...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Begins 2023 with Top-Five Matchup

MINNEAPOLIS - It's a top-five matchup in the first action of 2023 for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team as it battles No. 4 St. Cloud State in a home-and-home series Jan. 7-8. The series starts at 6 p.m. on the road Saturday before closing Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in front of a sellout crowd inside 3M Arena at Mariucci.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Buckeyes Comeback to Take Down Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 5, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (8-7, 1-3 B1G) fell to No. 3/3 Ohio State (16-0, 5-0 B1G) 83-71 in a conference matchup at Williams Arena on Thursday night. Mallory Heyer led the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Maroon and Gold while Taylor Mikesell led the way for Ohio State with 22 points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Darwitz Promoted to Associate Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS – Golden Gopher women's hockey assistant coach Natalie Darwitz has been promoted to associate head coach. In three full seasons behind the bench at Minnesota, Darwitz has helped guide the Gophers to a 58-15-5 record and two WCHA regular season titles in 2009 and 2022. "We are excited...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Three Top-10 Finishes Highlight Final Day in Georgia

MINNEAPOLIS – Three top-10 finishes for Minnesota highlighted the final day of competition at the Georgia Diving Invitational Thursday in Athens, Ga. Fifth-year senior Joy Zhu and junior Av Osero both represented the women in the 1-meter finals, while freshman Drew Bennett did the same for the men on the platform.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Opens Second Half with East/West Showcase

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 4/5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (14-3-2) opens the second half of the season with the East/West Showcase. Minnesota will face Merrimack (7-13-1) on Friday at 6:00 pm and New Hampshire (7-14-0) at 4:30 pm on Saturday at Ridder Arena. St. Cloud State will face New Hampshire on Friday at 2:30 pm and Merrimack at 1:00 pm on Saturday. All games will be available on B1G+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Welcome No. 3/3 Ohio State to Williams Arena Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-6, 1-2 B1G) returns to play against No. 3/3 Ohio State (15-0, 3-0 B1G) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena. The game is scheduled to be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
COLUMBUS, OH

