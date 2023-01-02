ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash slows evening traffic on south I-75 in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — A crash is delaying traffic on the interstate in Camp Washington, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane on southbound Interstate 75 at Hopple Street. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WALTON, KY

