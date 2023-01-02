Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on West North Bend Road in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
Crash slows evening traffic on south I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — A crash is delaying traffic on the interstate in Camp Washington, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane on southbound Interstate 75 at Hopple Street.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported structure fire on Winton Road in Winton Hills.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a reported assault with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-74 in Dearborn County
PENNTOWN, Ind. — UPDATE:. Westbound I-74 has reopened following a crash that prompted police to close the interstate in Dearborn County. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Interstate 74 following a crash in Dearborn County, Friday afternoon.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire with possible entrapment on West Galbraith Road in North College Hill.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Pike Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Electrical fire reported at an Anderson Township business on Beechmont Avenue.
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-275 in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. Cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show the crash blocking west I-275 in Taylor Mill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking a stretch of interstate in Kenton County following a crash in Taylor Mill.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared following long delays on north I-75 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays on northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash near downtown Cincinnati is causing back-ups on the interstate, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on West Chestnut Street in Oxford.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a shooting at Glenway and Warsaw Avenues in Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hennepin Drive in Hamilton Township
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hennepin Drive in Hamilton Township.
Police: Dump truck crashes into school bus, no one injured
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the Shell station in the 7000 block of Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
WLWT 5
Police investigating reported assault with injuries on Gest Street in Queensgate
CINCINNATI — Police investigating reported assault with injuries on Gest Street in Queensgate.
WLWT 5
All lanes reopened after earlier incident on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. Southbound I-75 is clear after a school bus got stuck in the mud, Tuesday morning.
