Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
ourquadcities.com
19-year-old arrested for Muscatine burglary
On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
Suspect charged in early Thursday shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update - 8:45 p.m. The Davenport Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting. 28-year-old Zachary Beverlin of Davenport has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.
One dead, one injured in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday morning. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire near West 3rd St. and North Pine St. around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic […]
Court docs allege money was the motive in New Year's Day shooting death of Clinton man
CLINTON, Iowa — Editor's note: This story previously stated that Hammond and Foley bonded out. That is incorrect, and News 8 apologizes for the mistake. The two women accused of shooting and killing a Clinton man on New Year's Day did so because he owed one of them money, according to criminal complaints filed against them.
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
x1071.com
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
superhits106.com
Arrest Made Following Assault of Two Members of Hospital Staff
Dubuque Police arrested 39 year old Lonza Caudill of Dubuque shortly after 10pm Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on charges of third-degree harassment and two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. Reports say Caudill assaulted two members of the hospital staff.
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two people they say stole a wallet and then used the credit cards at Walmart. According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. Dec .19 at Marshall’s in Moline. The cards were then used...
KWQC
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Eldridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say burglarized a gun shop. According to Eldridge police, around 4 a.m. Tuesday the Square Shooters gun store in Eldridge was broken into. Police said two men broke into the gun shop,...
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
KCRG.com
Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial. Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the...
Man hospitalized in Rock Island after shooting and alleged attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during an alleged attempted robbery Monday Night, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Jan. 2 at about 7:50 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a shooting victim in the 100 block of 12th Avenue.
KWQC
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing federal correctional officers and staff across the country, is calling for the removal of the warden at USP Thomson. According to AFGE the call for removal of Warden Thomas Bergami comes from the warden’s failure to...
superhits106.com
Man Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Traffic Stop
Authorities say a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. The Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30pm near U.S. Highway 20 and Sullivan Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, as officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old man, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A release states that officers rendered aid and requested medical assistance. Dyersville EMS responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
Comments / 0