On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO