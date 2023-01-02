ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaQHY_0k0m2DaM00

Liverpool could hand a Premier League debut to new signing Cody Gakpo as they head to face Brentford .

The Dutch attacker has joined from PSV and might at least be an option off the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit squad, as they try to close the gap further on the top four.

Their hosts are tenth across the move into the new year following a draw with Spurs and a win over West Ham since the return of club action after the World Cup.

It’s four straight wins for Liverpool heading into this game, while Brentford are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Brentford host Liverpool on Monday 2 January 2023 at the Brentford Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What was the team news?

Brentford are likely to be without Ivan Toney after he left their last match on a stretcher. Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer and Shandon Baptiste were all already out too. Backup goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha remains a doubt, as does squad midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Liverpool are still missing the long-term injury trio of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur. Jurgen Klopp will hope to have Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones or James Milner back rather sooner, while Fabinho should be available after he missed the last game for the birth of his child. Andy Robertson went off injured in that match and Harvey Elliott took a knock too, so both are doubts.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford - Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez

Odds

Brentford 5/1

Draw 37/10

Liverpool 4/7

Prediction

Ivan Toney’s potential absence could prove costly to the Bees’ chances of a victory but they could certainly out-strength the Reds in the middle and claim a positive result. Brentford 2-2 Liverpool .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristian Stellini: Tottenham are in ‘good moment’ ahead of north London derby

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini insists they will go into next week’s north London derby with Arsenal in a “good moment” after Spurs made it back-to-back wins with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portsmouth.Harry Kane settled Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with a trademark finish five minutes into the second half to move within one goal of Jimmy Greaves’ record tally of 266 for Spurs.A week on from being booed off after defeat to Aston Villa, where chants were aimed at chairman Daniel Levy, spirits appear to be lifted at Tottenham after the midweek thrashing of Crystal Palace was backed up...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes case for the defence after Liverpool held by Wolves in FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side’s defending appears worse than it actually is – but that is little consolation after another shaky display in the 2-2 draw against an understrength Wolves which opened up their bid to retain the FA Cup.Alisson Becker gifting Goncalo Guedes the opener with a sloppy pass did not help the Brazil goalkeeper’s hopes of keeping a first clean sheet in seven matches.Brilliant finishes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah – his 173rd for the club taking him past the great Kenny Dalglish on the club’s all-time list – turned things around.But Liverpool’s defensive problems...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira vows to demand more after Crystal Palace’s FA Cup exit

Patrick Vieira vowed to “be more demanding” in the manager’s chair following Crystal Palace’s early FA Cup exit on Saturday.The Eagles were semi-finalists at Wembley last campaign but this time lasted just one match, going out with a whimper after a 2-1 third-round loss to Premier League bottom-dwellers Southampton at Selhurst Park.The hosts created plenty of opportunities but once again could not find the finishing touch and poor defending from Palace on either side of half-time kickstarted Saints’ comeback and sealed the Eagles’ fate.“I’m concerned, yes, worried no,” said Vieira. “Again, (Saturday) you can see that at times we can...
The Independent

Man City and Chelsea enter another edition of the new-money derby

Among other things, it is a tale of two World Cup winners. Julian Alvarez’s first start since the World Cup final could come for Manchester City against Chelsea on Sunday. Indeed his last club goal, separated by strikes against Poland and Australia plus a World Cup semi-final brace against Croatia, was for Manchester City against Chelsea: in the Carabao Cup in November.Enzo Fernandez was an Argentina teammate of Alvarez’s in Qatar; when the midfielder won the award as the World Cup’s best young player, perhaps it was at the striker’s expense. Each has had a swift rise and they...
The Independent

Alexis Mac Allister bidding to follow World Cup glory with FA Cup winner’s medal

Alexis Mac Allister is hoping to add an FA Cup winner’s medal to the one he collected at the World Cup after helping Brighton ease their way into the fourth round.The 24-year-old Argentina international came off the bench at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday afternoon to score twice in a 5-1 demolition of Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough as head coach Roberto De Zerbi continued to ease him back into action following his exertions in Qatar.Asked afterwards about his hopes of going all the way in the competition, Mac Allister told the club’s official website: “It would be nice....
The Independent

Chelsea complete £18m signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian starlet Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama.The 18-year-old joins for a reported £18 million after rising through the ranks of the Rio de Janeiro club.Santos helped Vasco to promotion to the top flight with a third-place finish in Serie B last term, playing 33 times and scoring eight goals.Santos, who has also played for Brazil Under-20s, admitted it was a “very big opportunity”.“This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited,” he told the club website.“The players here are so good and I...
The Independent

On this day 2014: Ex-Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announces he is gay

Former Aston Villa, West Ham and Germany international midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger announced he was gay, on this day in 2014.The then-31-year-old ended his playing career in September 2013 as he suffered from persistent injuries and told Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper that now was “a good time” for him to reveal his true sexuality.Hitzlsperger was the first Premier League footballer to come out as gay, after former Leeds and United States winger Robbie Rogers revealed he was gay alongside his retirement in February 2013 at the age of 25.Special moments in my Villa career? Plenty, but this one stands out! https://t.co/AKVc59b3tz—...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy