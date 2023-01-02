Brentford vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool could hand a Premier League debut to new signing Cody Gakpo as they head to face Brentford .

The Dutch attacker has joined from PSV and might at least be an option off the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit squad, as they try to close the gap further on the top four.

Their hosts are tenth across the move into the new year following a draw with Spurs and a win over West Ham since the return of club action after the World Cup.

It’s four straight wins for Liverpool heading into this game, while Brentford are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Brentford host Liverpool on Monday 2 January 2023 at the Brentford Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What was the team news?

Brentford are likely to be without Ivan Toney after he left their last match on a stretcher. Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer and Shandon Baptiste were all already out too. Backup goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha remains a doubt, as does squad midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Liverpool are still missing the long-term injury trio of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur. Jurgen Klopp will hope to have Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones or James Milner back rather sooner, while Fabinho should be available after he missed the last game for the birth of his child. Andy Robertson went off injured in that match and Harvey Elliott took a knock too, so both are doubts.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford - Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez

Odds

Brentford 5/1

Draw 37/10

Liverpool 4/7

Prediction

Ivan Toney’s potential absence could prove costly to the Bees’ chances of a victory but they could certainly out-strength the Reds in the middle and claim a positive result. Brentford 2-2 Liverpool .