Brentford vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
 2 days ago

Liverpool will look to make it five straight wins in the Premier League when they open their 2023 account, but the Reds face a tough task against Brentford .

The Bees have impressed this term and are hard to beat on home soil in particular, losing just once there all season and sitting in the top half across the turn of the year.

They may be without key striker Ivan Toney for this game through injury though, and on a longer term basis when the FA return their verdict on betting charges against the attacker.

Jurgen Klopp ’s team beat Leicester last time out but were not impressive on home soil and will seek an improved showing this time around.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Brentford host Liverpool on Monday 2 January 2023 at the Brentford Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What was the team news?

Brentford are likely to be without Ivan Toney after he left their last match on a stretcher. Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer and Shandon Baptiste were all already out too. Backup goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha remains a doubt, as does squad midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Liverpool are still missing the long-term injury trio of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur. Jurgen Klopp will hope to have Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones or James Milner back rather sooner, while Fabinho should be available after he missed the last game for the birth of his child. Andy Robertson went off injured in that match and Harvey Elliott took a knock too, so both are doubts.

Confirmed line-ups

Brentford - Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez

Odds

Brentford 5/1

Draw 37/10

Liverpool 4/7

Prediction

Ivan Toney’s potential absence could prove costly to the Bees’ chances of a victory but they could certainly out-strength the Reds in the middle and claim a positive result. Brentford 2-2 Liverpool .

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years

