Rangers vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Old Firm online and on TV today

By Jamie Braidwood
 2 days ago

Rangers host Celtic in the Old Firm today as Michael Beale gets his first taste of the “derby of all derbies”.

The Rangers manager, who replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst last month, has won his first four games in charge but the Ibrox club have been unable to reduce Celtic’s nine-point lead in the Scottish Premiership.

Defending champions Celtic have only dropped points once this season and can all but wrap up their second title under Ange Postecoglou if they extend their advantage to 12 points at Ibrox.

"I am really looking forward to it," said Beale. “It is the derby of all derbies I think. It is watched worldwide. It is a privilege to be involved in it.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Old Firm today.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Monday 2 January.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 11:30am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak are set to be fit for Rangers despite recent fitness concerns. Glenn Karama and Scott Arfield could also return but Steven Davis is out for the season

Celtic will have new signings Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston available but Postecoglou is unlikely to make too many changes from the 4-0 win at Hibs.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstrum, Jack, Arfield; Tillman, Colak, Kent

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, O’Riley; Maeda, Kyogo, Abada

Odds

Rangers: 11/5

Draw: 29/10

Celtic: 23/18

Prediction

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

