So, you’re expecting the welcome arrival of a brand-new bundle of joy. Congratulations! But this newest addition to your growing family won’t be arriving in time to join you on your next intended visit to Walt Disney World Resort. Perhaps your plans were already well in place long before you even received the wonderful news. Whatever your situation is, now you’re wondering whether or not you should even still be going on that long-awaited Disney trip. Well, the good news is that Disney World is the kind of place that anyone at any age, any mobility level, and any thrill level can rightfully enjoy. And that even means expectant mothers, whether only in the first trimester or even fairly far along (within reason). But there are a couple of things you really do need to know when making the trip to Disney World while pregnant, including what to plan for and how you should go about it. So, here they are, 12 tips for expectant mothers at Disney World.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO