Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Unveils Massive Discounts for Annual Passholders
Walt Disney World Resort is once again treating its Annual Passholders to some incredible deals on spring and summer adventures that are on par with Florida Resident discounts. Starting today, January 5, Annual Passholders can save up to 30% on Resort Hotel stays for most nights between May 1 and...
disneyfanatic.com
Check Out This Disney Fan’s Poetic Description of Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has been on the receiving end of much criticism lately, but one fan is the sunshine in the darkness, sharing a beautiful journal entry of what a Walt Disney World vacation means to him. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Attractions You Only Ever Need to Do Once
Any contested Disney fanatic knows firsthand that there is no shortage of iconic must-do attractions to be found throughout both Disneyland Resort in California as well as within Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Some rides and attractions have grown to become cult-classic Disney rites of passage throughout the ages, while others aren’t necessarily antiquated endeavors per se, but have otherwise fostered a prominent fan following since their various inceptions. When looking at the scene at Walt Disney World, in particular, you can see many examples of shiny new must-do endeavors that have popped up through the years. Some have remained hot-ticket items that continue to prevail in popularity while others only initially sparked interest and intrigue for Guests seeking them out but have otherwise left an underwhelming impression once the novelty faded away.
disneyfanatic.com
Almost EVERY Ride at A Disney Park Closed, Guests Disappointed
Disappointed Guests reported recently that not only was almost every ride at a Disney Park closed yesterday, but only four were open. We bring you strange tidings from the Disney Parks this week with some unexplainable occurrences regarding the closures of rides and attractions. Earlier this week, we reported on a Walt Disney World ride that closed suddenly (and with confusing circumstances) and has not yet demonstrated signs of reopening. And now its Southern California counterpart, Disneyland Resort, is also seeing peculiar circumstances.
disneyfanatic.com
This Disney Park Banned Annual Passholders Over Christmas, Wait Times Got Longer!
In an unprecedented turn of events, the Disneyland Resort decided to completely block out its entire population of Annual Passholders–known as Magic Key Holders–from the peak Holiday Season. Disney Fanatic previously reported that when Disneyland started selling its updated Magic Key Passes again, fans discovered that every single...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Updates Genie+, Here’s What You Need to Know
Starting January 1, one piece of the controversial, paid Disney Genie+ service has been tabled forever at the Disney Resorts. While Guests have expressed much dissatisfaction with the FastPass+ replacement, it seems that the Walt Disney Company has made a decision when it comes to the future of the service. With recent updates from the Disney Parks, it appears that the Disney Genie suite is here to stay.
disneyfanatic.com
Infamous Popcorn Bucket Returns to Disney World
After a striking debut at EPCOT last year during the International Festival of the Arts, the infamous Figment Popcorn Bucket is back. The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is back from January 13 through February 20, 2023. Along with it, one infamous piece of merchandise that has caused quite a stir has also returned. Last year, Walt Disney World announced the release of a brand new popcorn bucket on DisneyParks TikTok, stating that it would be sold while supplies last and would allow Guests to only purchase two at a time—though there was little enforcement of that rule.
disneyfanatic.com
Animal Kingdom Favorite’s Return Is Confirmed
If you have a strong love of certain Disney water rides, and the Animal Kingdom, and you’re not opposed to a little cold weather, then good news! The popular ride called Kali River Rapids, which is located in the Asia section of the Animal Kingdom Disney Park, is coming back at the start of spring in Walt Disney World Resort!
disneyfanatic.com
Another Rumor Debunked: Tragic Accident on Space Mountain Keeps Lights on Permanently
The third time’s the charm. Recently, we got wind of another swirling rumor of a tragic accident on Space Mountain where a man lost both his hands, and consequently, Disney took measures to account for the happening. The rumor mill has been hard at work these past few months,...
disneyfanatic.com
Tips for Expectant Mothers at Disney World
So, you’re expecting the welcome arrival of a brand-new bundle of joy. Congratulations! But this newest addition to your growing family won’t be arriving in time to join you on your next intended visit to Walt Disney World Resort. Perhaps your plans were already well in place long before you even received the wonderful news. Whatever your situation is, now you’re wondering whether or not you should even still be going on that long-awaited Disney trip. Well, the good news is that Disney World is the kind of place that anyone at any age, any mobility level, and any thrill level can rightfully enjoy. And that even means expectant mothers, whether only in the first trimester or even fairly far along (within reason). But there are a couple of things you really do need to know when making the trip to Disney World while pregnant, including what to plan for and how you should go about it. So, here they are, 12 tips for expectant mothers at Disney World.
disneyfanatic.com
Flying to Disney in 2023? This Airline is Offering “Free” WiFi
Flying to and from your favorite Disney Theme Parks and Resorts is about to get a slight improvement. Delta Airlines, one of the world’s largest carriers and one of the most popular choices for Disney World-bound families heading to Orlando International Airport, announced that it would begin offering free Wi-Fi on most of its planes as early as February 1, 2023.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Dining Plan Replacement Finally Launching with Giveaway Opportunity
The beloved Disney Dining Plan has been missing for years, but it looks like some semblance of a replacement has finally emerged for those Guests looking to stay on Disney Property. It is called the Disney Dining Promo Card, and it will give Guests up to $750 in dining credits...
disneyfanatic.com
Universal Reveals Plans for Train Station Connecting Guests to Orlando Airport
Train travel between Orlando International Airport and Florida’s major Theme Parks is quickly becoming a reality. What started as glorified commuter travel between Miami and West Palm beach is turning into a rapid, high-quality transportation system connecting residents and tourists to all of the major points of South Florida. The first half of 2022 saw the completion of Brightline’s new station in Orlando International Airport’s new terminal, as well as a partnership made between the private high-speed rail service and Orlando’s commuter train, SunRail, to create two news stations within the vicinity of Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, the Orange County Convention Center, and the other attractions along International Drive (I-Drive).
disneyfanatic.com
Video: Disney Shares Sneak Peek of New Nighttime Spectacular
Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration is already promised to be an unforgettable event spread out across all of the Disney Theme Parks around the world, including those at The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. With the celebration will come new nighttime spectaculars, specifically...
disneyfanatic.com
“The Only Bad Experience We Had”: Disney Fans Discuss Fireworks Dessert Party
No day at the Magic Kingdom is arguably complete without taking in the fireworks spectacular in the skies above Cinderella Castle, and the Walt Disney World Resort offers “extra-magical” ways to experience the nighttime spectacle–currently, Disney Enchantment but will soon be Happily Ever After. For an extra...
disneyfanatic.com
Free Things to Eat and Drink at Disney World
Anyone who has ever visited Walt Disney World Resort knows firsthand that food and drink purchases don’t often come cheap. With the Disney Dining Plan still unavailable and Disney theme park ticket prices soaring so high, you may be more than a little reluctant about which kinds of snacks and refreshments are worth overpaying for. But what if I were to tell you that there are some rather unique ways to even score food and drink options that are free at Disney World? From satisfying samplings to comps that come included as part of a package deal, here are 10 free things to eat and drink around Disney World.
disneyfanatic.com
Bob Iger Has a Lot to Answer For With the Disney Parks
Now that Bob Iger has settled back into his former role of Walt Disney Company CEO, fans are calling to him to fix the Parks. Disney fans are upset. An understatement that might be, but it holds more than a modicum of truth. The past year has not been kind to many in the Disney community with the constant price hikes, and the year hasn’t been Disney’s best as a company either, with the Walt Disney Company seeing the lowest stock price it’s seen in 8 years, and being embroiled in controversy after controversy.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Releases New Hotel Discounts for Spring and Summer
Still planning your Spring Break or Summer Vacation adventures? Walt Disney World Resort just released new discounts on select Resort Hotel Stays between March 1 and July 10 with the potential to save up to 25%. The Walt Disney World Resort has a plethora of Resort Hotels scattered all across...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Fans Express Disappointment With Food Quality at Parks
Disney Parks fans have (yet again) shared their disappointment about the quality and authenticity of the food at a Disney Park. The Disney Resorts in Central Florida and Southern California are known to be some of the best places for a Disney vacation. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort have myriad rides and attractions, with Guests flocking to the Parks to get their taste of the Disney magic. One of the primary elements of the immersive Disney Theme Park experience is the food.
Comments / 0