Pokémon Go: all Spotlight Hours in February 2023

A new month always brings fresh Spotlight Hours for Pokémon Go 's weekly program , and February 2023 is no different.

Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go regularly take place on Tuesday from 6 to 7pm local time, drastically improving a single Pokémons spawn rate during this time frame. This improves your chance of encountering a Shiny variant of the monster, if that is available in the game, as well as catching and evolving a particularly strong specimen for your battle team.

Each Spotlight Hour also has a bonus in tow which might prove useful to you even if the star of the show during one event isn’t relevant for your needs.

Pokémon Go: Spotlight Hours in February 2023

February 7 : Pidgey, 2x XP for evolving Pokémon; Shiny is available. The Pokémon Company / Niantic

February 14 : Woobat, 2x Stardust for catching Pokémon; Shiny is available. The Pokémon Company / Niantic

February 21 : Jigglypuff, 2x XP for catching Pokémon; Shiny is available. The Pokémon Company / Niantic

February 28 : Slakoth, 2x Catch Candy; Shiny is available. The Pokémon Company / Niantic

Spotlight Hours are a great way to catch and evolve a specific Pokémon to fill out your Pokédex or beef up your battle team for raids and Go Battle League. They are also a fantastic opportunity to get rid of a surplus of monsters from an event or reap saved up rewards from Field Research tasks thanks to their various bonuses.

If you’re not playing Pokémon Go regularly, these weekly events allow you to use your game time in a very efficient manner. You should also check the calendar for all upcoming 5-Star Raids in the game.