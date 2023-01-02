ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of ex-pope Benedict to lie in state at Vatican

By Handout, Filippo MONTEFORTE, Tiziana FABI, -
AFP
AFP
 10 days ago
The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the chapel of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican /VATICAN MEDIA/AFP

Catholics will on Monday be able to pay their respects in the Vatican to former pope Benedict XVI, whose body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral.

The German theologian, who died on Saturday aged 95, led the Catholic Church for eight years before becoming the first pope in six centuries to step down in 2013.

His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on Thursday in the vast St Peter's Square, before his remains are laid to rest in the tombs beneath St Peter's Basilica.

Benedict died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery inside the Vatican gardens, which had been his home for the past decade.

His body will early Monday be transferred to the basilica where, for three days during the daytime, the faithful will be able to say goodbye.

The Vatican on Sunday released photos of his corpse, dressed in red papal mourning robes and wearing a gold-edged mitre on his head, on a catafalque in the monastery chapel.

Benedict's shock resignation created the extraordinary situation of having two "men in white" -- him and Francis -- at the Vatican.

His funeral will also break new ground.

Former pope Benedict XVI's remains will be laid to rest in the tombs beneath St Peter's Basilica /AFP

Papal deaths usually trigger the calling of a conclave of cardinals to elect a successor, but this time Francis remains in post, and will lead proceedings.

Benedict's funeral will be "solemn but simple", the Vatican has said, after which he will be buried in the papal tombs under St Peter's Basilica.

The Vatican has yet to release details of the guest list, beyond saying that it will include delegations from Italy and Benedict's native Germany.

- 'Faithful servant' -

The last papal funeral, of John Paul II in 2005, drew a million faithful and heads of state from around the world, although Benedict was a more divisive figure.

A brilliant theologian, he alienated many Catholics with his staunch defence of traditional values and as pope struggled to impose his authority on the church as it battled a string of crises, including over clerical sex abuse.

Pope Francis waves to onlookers while being pushed in a wheelchair through St Peter's Square on December 31 /AFP

His successor cuts a very different figure, an Argentine Jesuit who is most at home among his flock and has sought to forge a more compassionate church.

Pope Francis paid tribute to Benedict in three New Year's events at the Vatican over the weekend, "thanking God for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and of the Church".

Francis, 86, has raised the prospect that he might follow Benedict's example and step down if he became unable to carry out his duties.

In July, suffering knee problems that have forced him to rely on a wheelchair, he admitted he needed to slow down or think about stepping aside.

Last month, Francis revealed he had signed a resignation letter when he took office should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.

Comments / 48

Marvie Boland
9d ago

I hope they all see, they are only one God, And he is the only one, who holds our life's, and the only one who makes Heaven and Earth, And no one is above him!!

Reply(2)
20
Irish Lady!
8d ago

John 3:16-17......For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son so that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.

Reply
7
Nitza Rodriguez
9d ago

"The spirit of Joseph Ratzinger will live for ever"🙏May the glory of the Lord guide the Soul of St.Emeritus Benedict XVI throughout way to the inmortality. Amen!🤔🧐Why did they remove his holy white hair to place the hot❔

Reply
2
