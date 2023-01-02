ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

ETHS girls basketball: Kits win consolation bracket at Morton Christmas tourney

By Eli Cohen, ETHS Sports Information
evanstonroundtable.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evanstonroundtable.com

Find the winning moves: Match your chess IQ against ETHS students

Members of the Evanston Township High School chess team won many games and matches in 2022. For each of the positions shown below, see if you can find the winning moves that were played by ETHS players last year. The decisive moves are shown at the bottom of this article, below the diagrams.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

Happy Friday morning, Evanston. The official 12 days of Christmas ended yesterday, and this tree on the 1400 block of Judson Avenue went out on a tight schedule. (City crews will pick up old trees through Jan. 27.) Now, right on schedule, on to more news. The Big Payback, a...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Smylie Brothers Brewing closes after eight years

Smylie Brothers, an eight-year-old brewpub in downtown Evanston, permanently shut down on New Year’s Eve, just four months after it closed its location in the Lakeview neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. Smylie Brothers announced the abrupt closure on its Instagram and Facebook accounts on New Year’s Eve.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Images of Evanston, shrouded in fog

RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan took a long walk through downtown Evanston in the fog Tuesday night and shares these photos. His friend Susan Cherry, an Evanston poet, added some carefully chosen words to go with the misty pictures:. Fog haiku. As the year begins. the unknown hovers like fog. but...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Area cycling network slated to grow

Editor’s note: This is part of a package of two stories on area cycling. To read the other story surveying area cyclists, click here. Local governments are gearing up for busy years of bicycle-related improvements in 2023 and beyond. From filling in gaps on existing trails to creating new bike lanes on streets, Evanston and nearby municipalities have a number of planned improvements in the works, which should improve riding conditions for Evanston bicyclists of all types.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Laura Newhall Nelson, 1962-2023

Laura Newhall Nelson, 60, of Glenview, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3 at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Nelson, who lived in Evanston as a young woman and still has many friends living in Evanston today, was born on April 9, 1962. Nelson was blessed with an abundance of energy that she applied to a wide range of projects and activities throughout her life.
GLENVIEW, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Picturing Evanston

A toy drum was placed in Lunt Park above a plaque remembering Simon R. O’Donnell. Twenty-three-year-old O’Donnell, a drummer, died last May of an accidental fentanyl poisoning. “It’s important that the public understands just how dangerous any recreational drug can be right now,” said his mother, Carol. Family friends placed the drum there Christmas Day as a gift. The O’Donnells removed it after the holidays, but plan to return it every year. The plaque reads “I See Music in the Trees.” Said Carol: “That’s what Simon said when he was 11 looking out the car window.” (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
EVANSTON, IL
WGN TV

Catching up with retired anchor Mark Suppelsa

This year WGN celebrates 75 years on the air! And to celebrate each week we are chatting with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Mark Suppelsa ended his nearly 40-year news career in 2017 after nearly a decade here at the old number nine. Mark joins us now from Montana.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Chicago man who was shot near an Oak Park laundromat on the night of Dec. 26. Police believe the man was the victim of a “targeted shooting.”. “Targeted means the offender was seeking out a particular person,” Police Chief...
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Aritzia Has Opened Its First Outlet Store In The Chicago Area

Are you on the search for the perfect pair of vegan leather pants? How about a cozy ‘shacket’? Chicago shoppers, you’re in luck as Gen Z favorite brand, Aritzia, known for its sleek clothing staples, is set to open an outlet store right here outside of Chicago ! With a forthcoming store opening on Michigan Ave and an already bustling Gold Coast space, the decision to open an outlet store brings a steeper markdown on viral favorites. As for how the Aritzia outlet differs from the main stores? Well, it’s viral leather pants, usually at a cool $148 are down to $90 according to online chatter. Shoppers are already heading over for the markdowns on staples like bodysuits, athleisure, and work staples. The outlet is in Rosemont, in a high traffic fashion outlet mall a quick 40 minute drive from the city. A discount puffer jacket is totally worth the drive over!
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal

The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
FOREST PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy