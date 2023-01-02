ETHS girls basketball: Kits win consolation bracket at Morton Christmas tourney

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Find the winning moves: Match your chess IQ against ETHS students
Members of the Evanston Township High School chess team won many games and matches in 2022. For each of the positions shown below, see if you can find the winning moves that were played by ETHS players last year. The decisive moves are shown at the bottom of this article, below the diagrams.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Happy Friday morning, Evanston. The official 12 days of Christmas ended yesterday, and this tree on the 1400 block of Judson Avenue went out on a tight schedule. (City crews will pick up old trees through Jan. 27.) Now, right on schedule, on to more news. The Big Payback, a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Smylie Brothers Brewing closes after eight years
Smylie Brothers, an eight-year-old brewpub in downtown Evanston, permanently shut down on New Year’s Eve, just four months after it closed its location in the Lakeview neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. Smylie Brothers announced the abrupt closure on its Instagram and Facebook accounts on New Year’s Eve.
evanstonroundtable.com
Images of Evanston, shrouded in fog
RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan took a long walk through downtown Evanston in the fog Tuesday night and shares these photos. His friend Susan Cherry, an Evanston poet, added some carefully chosen words to go with the misty pictures:. Fog haiku. As the year begins. the unknown hovers like fog. but...
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Chicago, the Windy City, is known for its rich history and cultural significance. However, it is also home to a number of haunted roads that have gained a reputation for being spooky and eerie. If you're a fan of the paranormal, then you'll definitely want to check out these five most haunted roads in Chicago:
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Save A Lot operators take over former Whole Foods location on Chicago’s South Side
Save A Lot operator Yellow Banana has assumed the lease for a now-shuttered Whole Foods Market on Chicago's South Side, according to local reports. The company gained access to the building at 832 W. 63rd St. on Sunday, according to Block Club Chicago. Yellow Banana plans to partner with an...
evanstonroundtable.com
Area cycling network slated to grow
Editor’s note: This is part of a package of two stories on area cycling. To read the other story surveying area cyclists, click here. Local governments are gearing up for busy years of bicycle-related improvements in 2023 and beyond. From filling in gaps on existing trails to creating new bike lanes on streets, Evanston and nearby municipalities have a number of planned improvements in the works, which should improve riding conditions for Evanston bicyclists of all types.
evanstonroundtable.com
Covid update Jan. 5: Evanston and Cook County remain at ‘medium’ risk
In Illinois, the seven-day average of new cases was 16,281 on Jan. 1, the most recent day for which data was presented on IDPH’s website. This is down 9.9% from 18,069 in the prior week. In Evanston, the seven-day average of new cases was 16.29 on Jan. 4, up...
evanstonroundtable.com
Laura Newhall Nelson, 1962-2023
Laura Newhall Nelson, 60, of Glenview, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3 at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Nelson, who lived in Evanston as a young woman and still has many friends living in Evanston today, was born on April 9, 1962. Nelson was blessed with an abundance of energy that she applied to a wide range of projects and activities throughout her life.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
A toy drum was placed in Lunt Park above a plaque remembering Simon R. O’Donnell. Twenty-three-year-old O’Donnell, a drummer, died last May of an accidental fentanyl poisoning. “It’s important that the public understands just how dangerous any recreational drug can be right now,” said his mother, Carol. Family friends placed the drum there Christmas Day as a gift. The O’Donnells removed it after the holidays, but plan to return it every year. The plaque reads “I See Music in the Trees.” Said Carol: “That’s what Simon said when he was 11 looking out the car window.” (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
Catching up with retired anchor Mark Suppelsa
This year WGN celebrates 75 years on the air! And to celebrate each week we are chatting with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Mark Suppelsa ended his nearly 40-year news career in 2017 after nearly a decade here at the old number nine. Mark joins us now from Montana.
Firefighter OK after falling through floor while battling West Side house fire; 2nd firefighter suffers knee injury
CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter is OK after falling through the second-floor of a house into the basement while battling a fire in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. A second firefighter is hospitalized in good condition with a knee injury. The blaze broke out in the back of a home on the 1200 block of […]
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
oakpark.com
Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Chicago man who was shot near an Oak Park laundromat on the night of Dec. 26. Police believe the man was the victim of a “targeted shooting.”. “Targeted means the offender was seeking out a particular person,” Police Chief...
Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023
With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
chicagocrusader.com
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
fox32chicago.com
CPS wants former student’s family to pay $56,000 over allegations of lying about residency
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school. The student attended Northside College Prep, a selective enrollment...
Aritzia Has Opened Its First Outlet Store In The Chicago Area
Are you on the search for the perfect pair of vegan leather pants? How about a cozy ‘shacket’? Chicago shoppers, you’re in luck as Gen Z favorite brand, Aritzia, known for its sleek clothing staples, is set to open an outlet store right here outside of Chicago ! With a forthcoming store opening on Michigan Ave and an already bustling Gold Coast space, the decision to open an outlet store brings a steeper markdown on viral favorites. As for how the Aritzia outlet differs from the main stores? Well, it’s viral leather pants, usually at a cool $148 are down to $90 according to online chatter. Shoppers are already heading over for the markdowns on staples like bodysuits, athleisure, and work staples. The outlet is in Rosemont, in a high traffic fashion outlet mall a quick 40 minute drive from the city. A discount puffer jacket is totally worth the drive over!
Forest Park Review
Village neighbors won’t help pay for CTA water tower removal
The Chicago Transit Authority has made the removal of the unused water tower in its Harlem Yard a priority. But while both CTA and the village of Forest Park floated the possibility of River Forest and Oak Park sharing some of the costs, Oak Park and River Forest won’t be taking part in cost-sharing.
Comments / 0