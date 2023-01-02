Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Yardbarker
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
Yardbarker
Two left field targets remaining for the Braves
The outfield market is thinning, and the Braves don’t seem to have much cash to spend, based on how they’ve spent just over $3 million on free agents this offseason. Alex Anthopoulos has already stated that the team is still working on some things, but to not expect anything major before the start of the season. If Atlanta went into April with their current roster, they’d probably be just fine, but “just fine” shouldn’t be the goal. Championship teams consist of the best 26 players, and the Braves could use some depth additions, particularly to their outfield.
Yardbarker
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Yardbarker
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Yardbarker
Braves add another piece to their bullpen
Rios is 29 and has spent several stints in the majors with little success, owning a 5.77 ERA over 96.2 innings. But as the tweet suggests, his winter ball numbers in Puerto Rico were bound to catch some interest from organizations, and the Braves pounced. I’m not sure what to...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says The Dallas Mavericks Aren't A Good Team, They Just Have Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks are having a very topsy-turvy season. The loss of Jalen Brunson has hurt the team far more than Mark Cuban or Nico Harrison anticipated, but the greatness of Luka Doncic is keeping them competitive in the Western Conference. They made the most of an easy schedule to get a 7-game win streak going to secure their place as a top 4 team in the West, but it all just came crashing down.
Yardbarker
2 Potential Cardinals Free Agent Targets
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big splash at the Winter Meetings last month, signing catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with a club option for a sixth year. St. Louis filled the hole left by the departure of Yadier Molina and also found somebody who could...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Surprising Tweet Is Going Viral
On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell had one of the best performances in NBA history. The former 13th-overall pick put up 71 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 50 minutes of playing time (leading the Cavs to a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime).
Yardbarker
Browns defensive lineman sent home day after suggesting he won't return next year
It's not often a former first overall pick moves around the league as often as Clowney has done. If he does sign with a new team this offseason, it would become his fifth NFL home, the most among former No. 1 draft picks since 2000. On Thursday, Clowney admitted he...
Yardbarker
Report: One NFC head coach almost certain to be fired
Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to...
