If Ravens beat Bengals, Baltimore could host playoff game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore's path to a playoff home game is complicated, but it still exists after a few days of uncertainty. If the Ravens win at Cincinnati this weekend and the Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver, then Baltimore and the Bengals would meet in the first round of the postseason. And in that scenario, a coin flip would determine where that game is played.
Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches

Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team that made its lone Super Bowl appearance with his father, Les, as offensive coordinator. That connection didn't get Luke Steckel into the family business.
White out, Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday with Mike White ruled out against the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury. Robert Saleh announced the decision Friday, saying White “just wasn't feeling right” and was still in a lot of pain. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco's backup.
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled

NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night's Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner Roger...
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
