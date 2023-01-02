Read full article on original website
WVNews
If Ravens beat Bengals, Baltimore could host playoff game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore's path to a playoff home game is complicated, but it still exists after a few days of uncertainty. If the Ravens win at Cincinnati this weekend and the Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver, then Baltimore and the Bengals would meet in the first round of the postseason. And in that scenario, a coin flip would determine where that game is played.
WVNews
Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches
Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team that made its lone Super Bowl appearance with his father, Les, as offensive coordinator. That connection didn't get Luke Steckel into the family business.
WVNews
White out, Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday with Mike White ruled out against the Miami Dolphins with a rib injury. Robert Saleh announced the decision Friday, saying White “just wasn't feeling right” and was still in a lot of pain. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco's backup.
WVNews
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
NFL owners have approved a resolution that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC championship in response to the cancellation of Monday night's Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. NFL teams held a special meeting Friday to consider the recommendation of Commissioner Roger...
WVNews
Packers practice-squad LB DQ Thomas fractures his femur
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced the injury Friday. LaFleur called it a rare injury.
Fans left wondering where AFC Championship game will be played
Following the NFL's changes to playoff games, fans waiting to find out where the AFC Championship game will be played.
WVNews
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WVNews
Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
