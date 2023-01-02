Read full article on original website
starpublications.online
Seaford boys’ basketball team defeats Stephen Decatur in Governor’s Challenge
The Blue Jays’ Kashmier Wise found his groove, scoring 29 points with six rebounds when the Seaford boys’ basketball team defeated the Stephen Decatur Seahawks by a score of 88-66. Seaford head coach Vince Evans had complete confidence in his junior who struggled somewhat in the early season with timing and control, Evans said he had total belief that once Wise finds his groove, he will be unstoppable.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
talbotspy.org
First Baby of 2023 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center
The first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight, January 1, at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The baby girl was born at 12:40 am to Lakeisha Alston and Durell E. Hyland Sr., both of Fruitland. Luvenia Lee Hyland...
Cape Gazette
Preston Automotive Group acquires Midway Tire & Auto
Preston Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Midway Tire & Auto Dec. 29, adding the Lewes staple to its diverse book of Delmarva Peninsula businesses. Located at 18421 Coastal Highway, Midway has been serving the Sussex County area since the 1960s. Preston Automotive Group Chief Executive Officer and President David...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Ocean City MD You Must Try
Are you ready to try some of the best restaurants in Ocean City? The mouthwatering menus and impeccable locations of these restaurants are sure to leave you speechless! Ocean City is known for its boardwalk, delicious salt water taffy, and for being the White Marlin Capital of the World. This...
starpublications.online
Laurel School District presents promise of employment to seven seniors, future educators
In recognition of the current teacher shortage facing school districts across the country, the Laurel School District presented a promise of employment to seven Laurel seniors during its meeting on Dec. 14. The district’s teacher academy students were recognized during the November meeting. The students were asked to come back...
maryland.gov
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Caroline County
(EASTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in which four people died and three others were injured this morning in Caroline County. At about 9:05 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 404 (Shore Highway), east of Bullock Road, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2021 Jeep Limited, driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville, Delaware, was traveling east on Maryland Route 404, east of Bullock Road. At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Maryland Route 404. For unknown reasons, the Jeep drifted into the westbound lane of Maryland Route 404. The Jeep crashed head-on into the Toyota.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
Cape Gazette
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Crashes Truck into Historic Skipjack on Tilghman Island
Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a vehicle accident on December 27th. Deputies arriving at the scene found a pickup truck that had left the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in the Dogwood Harbor – the historic skipjack Rebecca T Ruark, which sustained extensive damage.
WBOC
Four Dead in Caroline County Crash
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed four lives, including a 6-year-old child. Maryland State Police say it happened on Wednesday around 9:05 a.m. on Route 404, east of Bullock Road. Investigators say a Jeep driven by Vanity Lenetta Teagle, 36, of Bridgeville was driving east when it drifted into the westbound lane of Route 404, crashing head-on into a Toyota.
WBOC
Harrington Raceway & Casino Remains Closed, Players Flock to Bally's
Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown. According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems.
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has announced their first baby of the new year. The Bosley family welcomed their daughter on New Years Day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
chestertownspy.org
The Vultures of Easton Hold a “Wake” at Perdue Plant
Alfred Hitchcock, indeed, would have been delighted by the recent gathering of turkey vultures at the Easton grain elevator plant off off Dover Street. Still, one suspects that most residents that pass by the large processing center might find the sight of the bird conferees a tad off-putting. That was...
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Lewes Campus Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWES, Del.- Beebe Healthcare at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus welcomed its first baby of 2023. Alya Itzae Colon Morales was born Sunday at 12:51 a.m. to Norma Morales Perez and Ricard Colon Alsina. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches. Every year, Beebe team members...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED-18390 HUDSON RD~MILTON
18390 Hudson Road, Milton, DE 19968 ~ STEPS TO BIKE TRAILS, AND A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO LEWES & REHOBOTH BEACHES. Wonderfully kept, large 2 story home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is nestled onto this partially wooded lot. Inside you will find a cozy gas burning stove in the family room, kitchen that features great floor plan for cooking with extra prep space and an abundance of cabinets for storage. First floor features 3 bedrooms, which includes large primary bedroom and bath! Looking to entertain? The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus the bonus room/game room is being sold with the pool table and is perfect for your guests to have fun, relax, and have privacy of their own. Trex Decking and Screened porch lets you enjoy the great outdoors while looking out to your wooded lot line and fully fenced in yard. Detached garage makes for a great shop as it has electricity, heating and air conditioning, and so much more! Additional features of the home include dual zone heating/air conditioning with gas back up, outside shower, rv hookup, generator, on demand water heater, landscaped yard with irrigation, floored attic storage, and large circular driveway that can easily fit 6+ cars. If you are looking for a large home, with no HOA fees and only country restrictions this is one you will want to see! Schedule your appointment today.
Cape Gazette
Huk now open at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach recently announced the addition of outdoor apparel leader Huk to its extensive lineup. The performance fishing apparel retailer is now open next to Cole Haan at the outlet shopping destination, complementing more than 115 popular brands including Vera Bradley, Under Armour and Sperry. “We strive to...
WGMD Radio
Two New Traffic Signals to be Installed on Route 113
Drivers on Route 113 between Millsboro and Georgetown will soon see two new traffic signals. Both installations are expected to take place in 2023 with some needed preparations perhaps beginning as early as next month. The signals will be installed at the intersections of US 113 & Governor Stockley Road as well as US 113 & Avenue of Honor. The new red/yellow/green signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day.
