Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s demolition battle drags on for Norman Jaffe-designed home
If the sound of wrecking balls and demolition don’t bring you bliss, you’re probably siding with Southampton officials on the future of a Norman Jaffe-designed home. Orest Bliss, who has owned the home at 88 Meadow Lane for more than four decades, is looking to sell the largely obscured property, Newsday reported. As part of the plan to sell, Bliss is seeking the ability to tear down the home, which could pave the way for an oceanfront mansion in the Hamptons.
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening
Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
New Beginnings: Popular Italian Restaurant In Monroe To Relocate After 25 Years
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Fairfield County has announced plans to close the eatery as he prepares to move the restaurant to a new location. Carl Anthony Trattoria in Monroe will close its current location at 477 Main St. and relocate to a nearby neighborhood, representatives announced on Thursday, Jan. 5.
News 12
Westfield Trumbull mall sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield Trumbull mall announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns on Long Island. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason Asset Management and Namdar...
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly.
Long Island Chef Gears Up To Serve Fresh Seafood Dishes At New Takeout Eatery In Miller Place
A Long Island chef is getting ready to open a new takeout eatery in Miller Place that he believes will bring something unique to the area. Maggie's Eatery is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection, owner Tyler Hannibal said. Hannibal named the restaurant after his...
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
27east.com
Southampton Town Schedules Hearing on Purchase of Development Rights to Steinbeck Property
The effort to preserve the one-time Sag Harbor home of the Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck received a significant boost this week when the Southampton Town Board scheduled a January... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan 2023...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel
Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
Riverhead IDA’s law firm, representing companies suing Triple Five affiliate, says company is ‘sham vehicle’ used by principals to dodge liability
Nixon Peabody, legal counsel to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, has in federal court filings accused Nader Ghermezian and other members of the Ghermezian family of operating Triple Five Worldwide LLC as a “sham vehicle” to shield themselves from personal liability. While Nixon Peabody is the Riverhead IDA’s...
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in Connecticut
There’s nothing like spending a quiet day in the library, browsing the seemingly endless rows of books. While the small local library you grew up with may have its own distinct charm, there's nothing quite like this library that can be found in the iconic Connecticut city of New Haven.
3 new trustees sworn into Smithtown Library board following Pride display controversy
The outrage from the community led to a highly contested library board election in November when 15 people ran for three available seats.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $20,000 each sold in Brooklyn, Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County. Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at […]
27east.com
PHOTOS: Main Beach Plunge Held on New Year’s Day
The annual East Hampton Polar Bear Plunge to benefit the East Hampton Food Pantry was held on New Year’s Day at Main Beach. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The weather apps all set “first light” for the first day of the new year ... by Kitty Merrill. East Hampton...
longisland.com
Port Jefferson Awarded $3,750,000 Through FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation to protect the Port Jefferson Country Club Facility
The Village of Port Jefferson will receive $3,750,000 for the East Beach Bluff Stabilization project via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation program thanks to the work of village officials and the efforts of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure the funding was included as part of the FY23 federal budget agreement signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. The Village initially applied for this Congressionally-Directed Spending through Senator Schumer and former Rep. Lee Zeldin.
27east.com
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of January 5
QUOGUE VILLAGE — A Jessup Avenue resident contacted Quogue Village Police on December 26, reporting a case of identity theft. She learned someone used her credit card at the Target... more. A man who worked at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in Southampton for ... 6 Jan...
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
Comments / 0