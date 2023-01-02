ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakira shares message about ‘betrayal’ after Gerard Piqué split

By Ellie Muir
 6 days ago

Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.

Posting the message to Instagram , the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.

The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years together.

“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the“Hips Don’t Lie”singer wrote.

“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.

“The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side.”

She concluded: “Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love.”

The message was met by fans with warmth and thanks, with one person writing: “YOU ARE THE BEST!”

Another fan commented: “You could make another song with those lyrics! Think about it! I love you!!! Happy new year Shak good things will come to you!!”

Shakira and former Spanish football player Piqué share two sons, aged nine and seven.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside... there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids... I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of [them],” Shakira told Elle magazine in September .

She said at the time that the breakup felt like a “bad dream”.

Shakira, who is known for performing the 2010 official World Cup song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and serving as coach on two seasons of The Voice in the US, has been accused of evading tax payment of £13m .

Shakira has called all allegations against her “false,” adding that she has paid everything that she owed to the Spanish government.

Though a trial date has not yet been announced, the singer could face up to eight years in prison if found guilty of the allegations.

