Ukraine claimed to have killed as many as 400 Russians in a strike on a military base in an occupied part of Donetsk, though Russian officials countered with a figure of 63.

Kyiv ’s forces fired at the city of Makiivka and other parts of the Moscow-controlled eastern region on New Year’s Eve.

The Moscow-installed administration of Donetsk said yesterday that at least 25 rockets were fired at the region in the attack.

A source close to the Russian-backed leadership in Donetsk tolf Reuters fewer than 100 had been killed, while reports from state media said only 15 people had been injured.

Russian military bloggers were irate after the Kremlin admitted the troop deaths, accusing commanders of “criminal naivety” for allegedly keeping ammunition in plain view where troops were staying.

Waves of Russian drone strikes on Ukraine followed into the new year, with missiles overnight targeting infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital and causing some power outages, officials said.