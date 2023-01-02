Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft
We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land. As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
Yardbarker
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Yardbarker
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
Yardbarker
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Yardbarker
Will the 49ers be scoreboard watching? Kyle Shanahan lays out Week 18 plan
Some of the remaining NFC playoff picture questions could be answered by the time the San Francisco 49ers kick off against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:25 p.m. PT. By then, the team should know who won the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Viral Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Feud
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe host one of the most successful sports talk shows on television. The two fierce debaters go back and forth on every episode, often sharing opposite opinions, which draws in audiences as they debate one another. This level of contention is inherent to the show, but viewers have noticed a shift in the energy lately, leading some to believe there may be a real feud brewing.
Yardbarker
49ers' John Lynch expects Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell to play vs. Cardinals, provides updates on Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell are working their way back to the football field in time for the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run. We might see both players as early as this weekend's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel and Mitchell have looked good in practice this week and could be set to make their returns this weekend.
Packers honor Damar Hamlin at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers are honoring Damar Hamlin ahead of Sunday's game by putting emphasis on his jersey number "3" on the field at Lambeau.
Yardbarker
NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes
NFL owners on Friday voted to approve the one-time changes that will be implemented during the 2022 playoffs. The NFL announced on Thursday that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed due to Damar Hamlin’s injury will not be resumed. That led to a proposal from commissioner Roger Goodell that called for the AFC Championship Game to be played on a neutral site under certain circumstances. The proposal also stated that if the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, home field for the wild-card game between the two teams will be determined by a coin flip.
Yardbarker
2 Potential Cardinals Free Agent Targets
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big splash at the Winter Meetings last month, signing catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with a club option for a sixth year. St. Louis filled the hole left by the departure of Yadier Molina and also found somebody who could...
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
Joe Mixon responds to recent NFL proposal on suspended game
Joe Mixon is not happy with the NFL’s proposal for how to handle the aftermath of the Bengals-Bills game being canceled. The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills in Cincinnati is being canceled rather than resumed. The league also said they are presenting a proposal to the owners on Friday for how to more fairly handle the issues that arose from the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game.
Comments / 0