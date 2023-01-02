Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’
Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Young hypes 49ers Brock Purdy more than he did Trey Lance, Jimmy G
Steve Young thinks Purdy has some similar qualities to Mahomes, an MVP favorite.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
MLB Insider Reveals An Intriguing Cardinals Rumor
Late on Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic posted a column outlining what he was hearing in terms of what the next offseason move for each MLB team would be. When he got to the defending NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, he had an interesting bit of information that might just give Cardinals fans who are tired of no activity some hope as spring training nears.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
