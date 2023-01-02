Sinkhole temporarily closes Oakland Zoo until at least Jan. 17

The weekend rain caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at the Oakland Zoo, forcing a temporary closure.

Video recorded on Saturday shows the area near the entrance of the zoo, flooded in water. By Sunday the rain had stopped, but crews had already started work to fix a culvert underneath that entrance road.

"The incredible velocity and volume of the water that was coming down just wreaked havoc across the zoo. Drainage systems weren't able to keep up, mud was coming off the hillside, across our pathways and our parking lot," said Nik Dehejia who is the CEO of the Oakland Zoo.

And worst of all, a sinkhole formed under the vehicle entrance to the Oakland Zoo during the rain. Now the facility will be closed for at least two weeks because of that.

The Bay Area is cleaning up and drying out after the New Year's Eve storm dumped near-historic amounts of rain.

"I was shocked when I heard the news when we had a sinkhole," said Chris Pagan who drives a school bus and goes to the Oakland Zoo once a week.

"It's a bright spot for me and I can't imagine not going every week now, it's become such a routine for me. Love the place! said Pagan.

"It's been probably 50 years since we've seen something of this magnitude," said Dehejia.

Those from the zoo say no animals or people were hurt or injured by the sinkhole.

The atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area is causing widespread problems---most notably flooding.

Because of the damage, the Zoo's Glowfari lantern festival is also closed. Refunds will be given but still a shame to those like Caitlin Jackson who has already attended the event twice this year.

"People don't think about how just some rain, we need it so desperately in the state, and yet the wrong time and the wrong volume can really cause problems for folks," said Jackson.

As to when the Zoo will open back up...

"The short answer is I don't know. We're hoping in the next few weeks. We're going to do the best we can. We got the best contractors available to get it fixed and we're going to do our best to open it up as soon as possible," Dehejia said.

"I'll be there the first day they reopen. Can't wait to get back," Pagan said.

The Oakland Zoo posted this statement on their Facebook page: