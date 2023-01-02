GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year and that means new shows being scheduled all the time at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! New to the lineup is John Michael Montgomery with Rodney Atkins on Saturday, February 25th in the Entertainment Hall. Tickets are on sale now to see these two legendary country music stars in Mount Pleasant! Hinder & Puddle of Mudd is coming on Saturday, January 21st and tickets are still available for that show and An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy on Friday, March 10th.

