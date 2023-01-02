Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Related
WOOD
Looking ahead to the 2023 West Michigan music scene
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re kicking off a new segment that you’ll see monthly here on eightWest, centered around all things West Michigan music! There’s no better person to turn to for all of this than the editor and publisher of Local Spins – John Sinkevics.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
WOOD
New concert added to Soaring Eagle winter lineup
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year and that means new shows being scheduled all the time at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! New to the lineup is John Michael Montgomery with Rodney Atkins on Saturday, February 25th in the Entertainment Hall. Tickets are on sale now to see these two legendary country music stars in Mount Pleasant! Hinder & Puddle of Mudd is coming on Saturday, January 21st and tickets are still available for that show and An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy on Friday, March 10th.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash
A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
wsgw.com
Fire Damages Downtown Bay City Building
Fire officials in Bay City are investigating a commercial structure fire that occurred Sunday morning. Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue around 1:20 A.M. to find smoke and flames coming inside the structure. The fire was put out quickly, though crews stayed on the scene for some time after to conduct overhaul operations.
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
MSP Arrests Driver After 18-Minute Car Chase in Wexford County
Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
‘The time has come for you to change,’ judge tells Bay City teen who stabbed peers in large park fight
BAY CITY, MI — Describing himself as feeling “a little jittery, nervous,” a Bay City 16-year-old appeared before a judge to learn his penalty for participating in a large brawl at a public park that left four teens suffering from stab wounds. The judge ended up giving...
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
WNEM
Alma Police seeking help locating robbery suspect
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s bag was stolen after being approached by an unknown male suspect in Alma and the Alma Police Department is asking for help identifying him. About 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the victim was walking in the area of W. End Street and Garfield Avenue when she was approached by the male suspect, who tried to engage her in conversation, police said.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
wbrn.com
One passenger injured following two vehicle accident in Big Rapids Twp.
One person was injured following a two vehicle crash in Big Rapids Township Tuesday afternoon. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Waldron Way near Perry Avenue. Deputies determined a 51-year-old driver from Big Rapids ran a stop sign striking a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Howard City...
WNEM
Missing Alma man with Alzheimer’s found
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Alma police have announced a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found. The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m. Just after 6:30 Tuesday night, police reported he had been found and thanked the public...
wsgw.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash
A pedistrian was struck and killed in Saginaw last Friday. Saginaw County Central dispatch reported the crash on Gratiot near Woodbridge. According to police, the driver was cooperating in the investigation, which is ongoing. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
footballscoop.com
Jim McElwain, or someone claiming to be Jim McElwain, posts on Central Michigan message board
The thing to know about college sports message boards is that everyone reads them. Not literally everyone, of course. I can promise you that Nick Saban himself has not logged on to BamaOnLine today, but I can promise you that someone in the Alabama football building has. That analogy apparently...
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: MJ Yeager sets Nouvel 3-point record
MJ Yeager is only a junior, so the record will only grow. Yeager made nine 3-pointers as part of a 42-point game, leading Saginaw Nouvel to an 82-68 non-conference win Tuesday over Kalamazoo Hackett.
Comments / 0