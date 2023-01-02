ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Looking ahead to the 2023 West Michigan music scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re kicking off a new segment that you’ll see monthly here on eightWest, centered around all things West Michigan music! There’s no better person to turn to for all of this than the editor and publisher of Local Spins – John Sinkevics.
MICHIGAN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

New concert added to Soaring Eagle winter lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year and that means new shows being scheduled all the time at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! New to the lineup is John Michael Montgomery with Rodney Atkins on Saturday, February 25th in the Entertainment Hall. Tickets are on sale now to see these two legendary country music stars in Mount Pleasant! Hinder & Puddle of Mudd is coming on Saturday, January 21st and tickets are still available for that show and An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy on Friday, March 10th.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan

Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash

A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
wsgw.com

Fire Damages Downtown Bay City Building

Fire officials in Bay City are investigating a commercial structure fire that occurred Sunday morning. Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue around 1:20 A.M. to find smoke and flames coming inside the structure. The fire was put out quickly, though crews stayed on the scene for some time after to conduct overhaul operations.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building

BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Alma Police seeking help locating robbery suspect

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman’s bag was stolen after being approached by an unknown male suspect in Alma and the Alma Police Department is asking for help identifying him. About 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, the victim was walking in the area of W. End Street and Garfield Avenue when she was approached by the male suspect, who tried to engage her in conversation, police said.
ALMA, MI
wbrn.com

One passenger injured following two vehicle accident in Big Rapids Twp.

One person was injured following a two vehicle crash in Big Rapids Township Tuesday afternoon. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Waldron Way near Perry Avenue. Deputies determined a 51-year-old driver from Big Rapids ran a stop sign striking a vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Howard City...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Missing Alma man with Alzheimer’s found

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Alma police have announced a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found. The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m. Just after 6:30 Tuesday night, police reported he had been found and thanked the public...
ALMA, MI
wsgw.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash

A pedistrian was struck and killed in Saginaw last Friday. Saginaw County Central dispatch reported the crash on Gratiot near Woodbridge. According to police, the driver was cooperating in the investigation, which is ongoing. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy