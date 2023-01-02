Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Traverse City Woman Hopes to Win Big in Mega Millions Drawing
A lucky Mega Millions player could be winning $785 million. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan was two years ago, January 2021. A Traverse City woman bought her ticket today and it isn’t her first time playing the lottery. Though she has never won,...
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
MSP Arrests Driver After 18-Minute Car Chase in Wexford County
Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
Couple Gets Surprise New Year’s Twins at Munson in Traverse City
Empire residents Kileigh and Brian Jean received a big surprise for the New Year. “We had some dinner (on New Year’s Eve), we were watching the ball drop and things moved pretty quickly,” said Brian. Just a little after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Kileigh gave birth...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Juvenile in stable condition after stabbed multiple times in Manistee
MANISTEE, Mich. — A teenager is in the hospital in stable condition after police say she was stabbed multiple times by another teenager. Jaylen, 14, is recovering from the attack at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Friday afternoon. Her mother, Amber Hambley of Hart, says her daughter and another teen...
Comments / 2