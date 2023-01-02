Read full article on original website
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
Hop Aboard the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad
This historic railroad dates back to the Alaskan Gold Rush days. Enjoy a beautiful ride on one of the restored train passenger cars as you experience miles of beautiful countryside. The train is known for taking visitors past waterfalls, mountains and even some glaciers. About. This narrow-gauge railroad is made...
Learn about the History of Alaska at the Museum of the North
Operated by the University of Alaska, this museum is dedicated to preserving the cultural and natural history of the state and Circumpolar North. Dive deep into the history of the natural geology of Alaska and learn about native culture. Experience unique exhibits as you see real artifacts from centuries of Alaskan history.
Take this Tram 1,800 feet up a Mountain and through a Rainforest
Ride up the side of Mount Roberts in a tram car and see for miles around. Starting at the cruise port in Juneau, you will be transported on a short ride up the mountain to the summit. On your journey you will even get to pass by the bountiful Alaskan rainforest!
