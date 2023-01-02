ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SYDNEY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia's Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local time, Gary Worrell, acting inspector at the Queensland police, told a news briefing.

Worrell said the two aircraft crash-landed after the collision. "As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today."

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had launched an investigation into the accident.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by bull at New Year’s Eve rodeo in Australia

A man has died after falling from a bull and being struck by the animal at a rodeo in Australia.The 25-year-old, from New South Wales, suffered serious chest injuries during the incident at the annual New Year’s Rodeo at Warwick Showgrounds in Queensland.He was rushed to hospital but died later from his injuries.In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday morning, the organisers wrote: “It is with great sadness that the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Inc wishes to confirm the passing of a competitor in the Novice Bull Ride at our 2022 New Year’s Eve Rodeo.“The management committee of...
The Independent

Race to rescue ‘unconscious’ boy trapped in 400ft well in central India

Authorities in India’s central state of Madhya Pradesh are racing against time to rescue an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 400-feet deep borewell on Tuesday.The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said to news agency Press Trust of India.The boy has been identified as Tanmay Diyawar.He was playing in the field when he fell into the borewell, which had been dug recently, Aathner police station in-charge Anil Soni was quoted as saying.State disaster management teams have been rushed from capital Bhopal and Hoshangabad city.Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old child trapped in 400 feet deep pit of borewell...
The Independent

Pilot killed in Australia helicopter crash was ‘always helping community’, friend says

A friend of the pilot killed in a mid-air helicopter crash on Australia’s Gold Coast was “gutted” to learn about his death. Four people, including two UK citizens, were killed in the incident in Main Beach.“Gutted, but what’s keeping me through is telling you guys about his legacy,” Ritchie Gregg said, after recalling that his messages to his friend weren’t delivering.He also described pilot Ashley Jenkinson as a “silent hero” and described how he helped the community fight bushfires.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Four dead after two helicopters collide over Australian Seaworld theme parkTwo UK citizens among four killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia2023: Cities celebrate New Year’s Eve
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
Daily Mail

Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
The Independent

Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit and run

India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit and run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km (8 miles) from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from...
Tyla

Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago

When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
BBC

Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named

The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
The Independent

Massive wave hits Durban beach in South Africa; 3 dead

South Africa’s coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were hit by a large wave, emergency officials said on Sunday.The Emergency Medical Services “responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries,” EMS spokesman Njabulo Dlungele said. “Unfortunately three people, including a teenager, were declared deceased at the scene.”At least 17 people were also taken to various medical facilities for treatment after being injured by the wave, Nlungele said. More than 35 lifeguards participated in rescue efforts, attending to more than...
New York Post

Recently married couple among 4 killed in Australia chopper horror

A recently married couple was among four people killed in a mid-air collision of helicopters over a crowded waterfront at a popular Australian tourist hotspot Monday. The horror crash occurred near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast and involved two aircraft operated by Sea World Helicopters that were carrying a total of 13 people, including the pilots. One of the pilots died in the crash, while the other miraculously landed his aircraft safely on a sandy outcrop despite it being damaged in the collision. “Considering the damage that was done to the front left-hand section of the helicopter, where the pilot was sitting,...
New York Post

At least 4 dead after helicopters collide on the Gold Coast near SeaWorld in Australia: report

At least four people are dead after two helicopters collided on Australia’s Gold Coast near a SeaWorld theme park late Sunday night, according to reports. Queensland Police confirmed the crash via Twitter, but did not provide details. “Seaworld Drive in Main Beach has been closed off due to a helicopter crash. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area,” the agency said in its tweet. The Queensland Ambulance Service said 13 patients were being assessed and six were taken to area hospitals, according to 9News Australia.  Police confirmed to the outlet that one of the helicopters was able to land successfully after the aircraft “came into contact with each other.”  Pictures and video from the scene show wreckage covering a sand island close to the coast. Numerous emergency personnel were seen on the sand island assisting with the incident. It’s unclear what led to the crash.  The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia’s summer. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Reuters

Reuters

676K+
Followers
371K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy