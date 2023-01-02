ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain State Spotlight

Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control

After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
wvpublic.org

Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion

More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Franklin County Free Press

Waynesboro Borough Receives Part Automated Red-Light Enforcement Grant

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 32 municipalities statewide to fund 36 safety projects. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data...
WAYNESBORO, PA
echo-pilot.com

Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region

A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve

A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
WAYNESBORO, PA
dcnewsnow.com

People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, Maryland

Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing of a woman that took place on Dec. 31, 2022. The woman died at the hospital. People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, …. Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing...
FREDERICK, MD
WGAL

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
DC News Now

Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The new year is a fresh start for all of us, and some women entrepreneurs are looking for business success in Charles Town. Take Bethany Starkey, for instance. She has a nose for fashion — just before the pandemic, she drew up a business plan based on her […]
CHARLES TOWN, WV
Yahoo!

Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged

A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

