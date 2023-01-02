Read full article on original website
Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control
After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wvpublic.org
Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion
More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
Waynesboro Borough Receives Part Automated Red-Light Enforcement Grant
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will distribute approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 32 municipalities statewide to fund 36 safety projects. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data...
echo-pilot.com
Proposed Chambersburg Wawa would be first in region
A Wawa convenience store and gas station is proposed in Chambersburg. It would not only be the first Wawa in Franklin County, but the first in the region. Though there are two stores planned for York County, Pa., currently, the closest Wawa to Franklin County is in Frederick, Md. The...
WGAL
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-81 at Route 581 in Cumberland County cleared
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash caused problems on a busy stretch of I-81 Friday morning in Cumberland County. The truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Route 581 in Hampden Township. Crews cleared the scene around 7:40 a.m. and traffic is returning to normal. It's...
WGAL
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
theriver953.com
WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
abc27 News
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
fox5dc.com
82-year-old Walmart employee retires after viral TikTok leads to $100,000 GoFundMe
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Wednesday was the first day of the rest of Butch Marion’s life. "I feel like a new man," Marion told FOX 5 Wednesday. He has reason to feel good. He just got a check for $108,000 for being kind, in the right place, at the right time.
FOX 43
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
echo-pilot.com
Woman dies in Waynesboro pedestrian incident on New Year's Eve
A 61-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on New Year's Eve in Waynesboro. Comings & Goings:Fort Ritchie museum commissions door designer; F&M names Snook to board. Franklin County Coroner Jeff Connors on Tuesday referred questions about the victim's identity to the Waynesboro Police Department. Police said Tuesday...
WGAL
I-81 exit ramp shut down because of crash in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — An exit ramp on I-81 in Franklin County is shut down. A crash shut down the I-81 westbound exit ramp to Wayne Avenue just south of Chambersburg.
dcnewsnow.com
People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, Maryland
Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing of a woman that took place on Dec. 31, 2022. The woman died at the hospital. People Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Frederick, …. Frederick police said they arrested two people who were involved in the stabbing...
WGAL
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
fox5dc.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maryland; jackpot jumps to $940 million
WHITE HALL, Md. - Check those tickets! Lottery officials say a lucky $1 million winning ticket for the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Maryland!. The winning ticket was purchased at the High's store on Norrisville Road in the White Hall area of Harford County. Officials say...
abc27 News
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The new year is a fresh start for all of us, and some women entrepreneurs are looking for business success in Charles Town. Take Bethany Starkey, for instance. She has a nose for fashion — just before the pandemic, she drew up a business plan based on her […]
Yahoo!
Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged
A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
