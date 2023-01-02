It is six years since Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev played for the first time, a Davis Cup match which the Serb won when Medvedev retired in the fourth set. A lot has changed since then, with Medvedev emerging from the pack to threaten, and then beat, the world’s best players, claiming his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2021, when he beat Djokovic in the final to deny him the calendar-year Grand Slam.

13 HOURS AGO