Shapovalov sets up quarter-final clash with Djokovic in Adelaide
Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 7 seed, defeated Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday. Shapovalov, ranked No 18, will play Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, in the last eight after he edged...
Adelaide International 1: Nishioka reaches last eight
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the last eight of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Nishioka, ranked No 36, will face the winner of the match between American Marcos Giron and Australian Alexei Popyrin next. In the...
Pune Open: Second seed Van de Zandschulp into quarter-finals
Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, beat Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-5, 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Van de Zandschulp, ranked No 35, will face German qualifier Maximilian Marterer next. Cobolli, ranked No...
Pune Open: Griekspoor books spot in last eight
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor reached the last 8 of the Pune Open by defeating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-4 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, and Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena next.
Resilient Djokovic fends off Shapovalov to reach Adelaide semis; Medvedev next
Novak Djokovic was at his resilient best as he fended off the challenge of Denis Shapovalov to reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 on Friday. Djokovic, ranked No 5, clinched a 6-3, 6-4 triumph but needed one hour, 54 minutes to finish it off, having come through some testing service games early in the first set.
Venus Williams narrowly misses out on Auckland quarter-final spot; Gauff wins; Raducanu injured
When she led 5-3 in the final set against China’s Zhu Lin in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday, Venus Williams was on the verge of reaching her first WTA Tour quarter-final for four years. But world No 84 Zhu stormed back to win the last...
“Helpless” Swiatek in tears as USA take 2-0 lead over Poland in United Cup
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Iga Swiatek is human, given her achievements over the past year. But on Friday at the United Cup in Brisbane, the world No 1, who won two Grand Slams and six other events in 2022, suffered one of her heaviest defeats on Tour as Poland fell 2-0 down to the United States in the semi-finals.
Top seed Gauff rolls into Auckland semi-finals; Bonaventure upsets Fernandez
Coco Gauff looks to be finding form at exactly the right time. The 18-year-old routed Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 6-2 at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday, hitting eight aces and not facing a single break point as she wrapped up victory over the world No 84 in 75 minutes to take her place in the semi-finals.
Nadal, Alcaraz, Gauff to lead Tennis for Peace on eve of Australian Open
Andrey Rublev signs the camera after his first match at the ATP Finals in Turin Image Credit: TennisTV/ Panoramic. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff will lead a Tennis for Peace event on January 11, to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe...
Medvedev crushes Kecmanovic to reach quarter-finals in Adelaide
Daniil Medvedev hit the ground running in Adelaide on Wednesday as he crushed Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. The world No 7 dropped just 12 points in the first set and saved the only break...
Pune Open: Carballes Baena eliminated before the quarter-finals
Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. In the previous round of the...
Djokovic, Medvedev expecting toughest battle as they meet in Adelaide semis
It is six years since Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev played for the first time, a Davis Cup match which the Serb won when Medvedev retired in the fourth set. A lot has changed since then, with Medvedev emerging from the pack to threaten, and then beat, the world’s best players, claiming his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2021, when he beat Djokovic in the final to deny him the calendar-year Grand Slam.
Alcaraz, Nadal and Djokovic in the same half of the Australian Open draw? It’s possible
What if the key to the first Grand Slam of the season was Stefanos Tsitsipas? Thanks to his strong performances in the United Cup, where Greece will play in the semi-finals starting this Friday, the Greek could make the Australian Open draw even more interesting to watch, and have a big impact on the tournament.
Pune Open: Frenchman Bonzi advances to first ATP Tour final
Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, the second seed, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1 to advance to the final of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Friday afternoon. Bonzi, ranked No 60, will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Earlier in the tournament, the...
Pune Open: Martinez upends fourth seed Baez to make quarter-finals
Spaniard Pedro Martinez moved into the quarter-finals of the Pune Open by defeating Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 4 seed, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Martinez, ranked No 62, will play Russian Aslan Karatsev, the No 8 seed, next. Ahead of his victory,...
Rune pulls out of Auckland, focusing on training ahead of Australian Open
The Holger Rune camp are taking no chances when it comes to getting their man 100 percent ready for the first Grand Slam event of 2023. The Dane had been due to play in next week’s ATP event in Auckland but according to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, he will now focus on training at Melbourne Park.
Big sister, ELEVEN, Wimbledon legend: Everything you always wanted to know about Venus Williams (but never had time to find out)
You can follow Venus Williams on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Yes, at 42, Williams continues to play on the WTA Tour. Though he ranking has dropped and she plays less frequently nowadays, she won her first-round match at the ASB Classic in Auckland in January 2023, her first Tour-level win in a year and a half.
Pune Open: Čilić reaches quarter-finals
Croat Marin Čilić, the top seed, beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the last eight of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Čilić, ranked No 17, will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Carballes Baena, ranked No...
Auckland Open: Masarova books spot in semi-finals
Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova defeated Czech Karolina Muchova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) to advance to the semi-finals of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday night. Masarova, ranked No 130, will face Belgian qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure next. Ahead of her victory, the Spaniard won against American Sloane...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas exorcises Coric memories with thrilling victory in another epic
Stefanos Tsitsipas found himself embroiled in another epic battle with Borna Coric on Wednesday. This time he came out a winner, just. It was at the 2020 US Open that Tsitsipas suffered one of his most difficult losses, squandering six match points as he was beaten by Coric in the second round. It was a defeat that lingered.
