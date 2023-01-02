Read full article on original website
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News BreakChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
mymix1041.com
University of Tennessee Chattanooga medical team stresses importance of CPR training following Damar Hamlin collapse
The whole world watched as Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night and waited as he recovered all week in Cincinnati. Members of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga’s medical team for student-athletes said in situations like that, you don’t necessarily need a medical degree to save someone’s life.
utc.edu
Dr. Daniel Pack named dean of Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Dr. Daniel Pack, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science, has been named dean of the Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science, effective June 1. The announcement was made by Dr. Jerold L. Hale, UTC provost and...
mymix1041.com
Redemption to the Nations announces grand opening in Cleveland
We spoke with Ritchie Hughes and Pastor Kevin Wallace on Mix Mornings about the grand opening of Redemption to the Nations in the former Trees n Trends building. Learn more about them online at: https://www.rttn.church/. 2750 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37312.
utc.edu
The Aviary at Stacy Town Center: A space for South Campus students to flock
When South Campus students return to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for the start of the spring 2023 semester, they will quickly find a space they can call their own. On Jan. 9, The Aviary at Stacy Town Center will be introduced. Located at the corner of East Eighth...
murfreesboro.com
Seven Tennessee Public Schools Selected as State Finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and seven schools in Tennessee were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
railfan.com
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
mymix1041.com
Judge Andrew Morgan – Unite TN Juvenile Court Interest Meeting
We were joined by Judge Andrew Morgan to share update from his first few month serving as judge in Bradley County. He shared about new software systems that are soon going to be offered to veterans in our area. They are offering a training session Friday at. Avenue Church. 1720...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
northernarchitecture.us
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
WDEF
Chattanoogans respond to extended abortion pill access
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — CBS News reported Tuesday that the FDA “finalized a rule change” that expands the availability of abortion pills in large pharmacies and mail-order companies. Neighborhood and online pharmacies could soon be impacted, as well. CBS News further reports that the action “formally updates the...
WDEF
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
WTVC
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
chattanoogapulse.com
Culture Books Brings New Black History Festival To East Lake Community Center
In celebration of Black History Month, Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization will present the Black History Festival on Saturday, February 18 from 11a-4p at East Lake Community Center. Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt proudly presents Chattanooga’s very first Black History Festival! This event will feature...
WDEF
Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
allongeorgia.com
Walker County to host Dumpster Day
Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
