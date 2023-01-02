ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

mymix1041.com

University of Tennessee Chattanooga medical team stresses importance of CPR training following Damar Hamlin collapse

The whole world watched as Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night and waited as he recovered all week in Cincinnati. Members of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga’s medical team for student-athletes said in situations like that, you don’t necessarily need a medical degree to save someone’s life.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
railfan.com

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
northernarchitecture.us

Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee

The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Chattanoogans respond to extended abortion pill access

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — CBS News reported Tuesday that the FDA “finalized a rule change” that expands the availability of abortion pills in large pharmacies and mail-order companies. Neighborhood and online pharmacies could soon be impacted, as well. CBS News further reports that the action “formally updates the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Culture Books Brings New Black History Festival To East Lake Community Center

In celebration of Black History Month, Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization will present the Black History Festival on Saturday, February 18 from 11a-4p at East Lake Community Center. Culture Books and Rhyme N Chatt proudly presents Chattanooga’s very first Black History Festival! This event will feature...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Walker County to host Dumpster Day

Walker County Dumpster Day will be this Saturday, January 7th from 8:30 until 12:00. For those who have had a tough time finding Public Works, it is at 1829 Lula Lake Road. From City Hall, you will travel south on Lula Lake Road for approximately 1.7 miles. There will be a new six-foot banner at the entrance to Public Works to help mark the turn.
WALKER COUNTY, GA

