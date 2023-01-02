ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Tale of the Tape: Georgia vs. TCU

Georgia and Texas Christian play for the college football national championship Monday. It’s a meeting of two schools and football programs that don’t have much in common, other than excellent teams this season. In the old-school format of a boxing tale of the tape, Sports Illustrated put together a 50-item chart that compares and contrasts the two College Football Playoff finalists.
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County police ask for help to identify deceased man

JONESBORO — Officials are asking the public to help identify a man found dead on Hunter Ridge Drive in November. The white male was found on Nov. 13, 2022 wearing a red jersey. Clayton County police said they have reviewed numerous missing person cases from other agencies in an...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

