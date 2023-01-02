Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Suggests Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin ‘Made Everyone Mad’ Friday Before Week 17
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky enough to still have former two-time winning Super Bowl Champion, Ben Roethlisberger remain involved with the team in 2022. It has been a different role than one may expect, but his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger has been an awesome one to listen to and watch throughout the organization’s tumultuous, yet exhilarating first season without him on the roster for the first time in nearly two decades. The future Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host, Spencer Te’o have done a phenomenal job throughout the year.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings catch another huge break in regular-season finale
Chicago (3-13) made the right call by sitting Justin Fields. He finishes his second year 64 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season record for yards for a QB. However, it is far more important that Fields is 100 percent healthy heading into next season rather than letting him chase an individual milestone.
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Believes Baker Mayfield’s Time With Rams Should Raise His Stock Entering Free Agency
When quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Carolina Panthers, the stock of the former top overall draft pick was at an all-time low. But pairing up with head coach Sean McVay and the Rams has led to Mayfield having a solid stretch in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis in ICU after reportedly saving his children from drowning in swimming incident
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in an intensive care unit after being involved in a swimming accident, according to reports. KNWA anchor Alyssa Orange reported on Thursday night that Hills was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, and taken to a hospital via helicopter. Orange says that Hillis is unconscious in the intensive care unit.
Yardbarker
NFL Network Analyst Directly Calls Any Steelers Fans Who Want Mike Tomlin Fired ‘Dumb’ Ahead Of Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season somehow still in contention for the final AFC Wild Card spot after starting the year at 2-6. The team is on its first three-game winning streak of the season and can slip into the postseason with a win against the Cleveland Browns and a little bit of help. Considering everything that has happened throughout the year including a quarterback change to rookie Kenny Pickett and the long absence from the 2021 team MVP T.J. Watt, it is pretty remarkable that the organization sits in the position that they do today.
Yardbarker
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Yardbarker
The No. 1 overall pick is within reach for Chicago Bears
For most of the 2022 NFL season it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Houston Texans were going to end up with the top pick in the 2023 draft. But as we enter Week 18 of the season the Chicago Bears are suddenly in a great position to swoop in and steal that spot.
Yardbarker
NFL reportedly might offer Chiefs and Bills unique option in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident, the NFL could offer the teams a unique choice in how they proceed in the playoffs with Bills-Bengals not expected to be resumed.
Yardbarker
Report: One NFC head coach almost certain to be fired
Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to...
Yardbarker
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Yardbarker
Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022
In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
Yardbarker
James Hudson III to Start Against Steelers, Seeking Redemption
In the penultimate game of the 2021 regular season, then rookie offensive tackle James Hudson III walked off the field after a game in which he gave up four sacks to T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game the Cleveland Browns lost 26-14. Sunday, Hudson will once again start against the Steelers and Watt in the Browns regular season finale.
Yardbarker
Giants set to sign Luke Jackson
The Braves have let a ton of pieces from their 2021 World Series team walk over the last two seasons. Some have hurt more than others, and the latest one will sting pretty deep, even if it became expected over the last several months. According to Zach Klein, Luke “The Sliderman” Jackson is finalizing a deal to sign with the Giants.
Vikings OC addresses players who failed to wear proper cleats in Sunday's loss to Packers
Four days after the Minnesota Vikings' lopsided 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips addressed the players who ignored the team's recommendation to wear different cleats on the tough Lambeau Field turf. When asked by reporters about the trouble some Vikings' players had staying on their...
Yardbarker
Browns defensive lineman sent home day after suggesting he won't return next year
It's not often a former first overall pick moves around the league as often as Clowney has done. If he does sign with a new team this offseason, it would become his fifth NFL home, the most among former No. 1 draft picks since 2000. On Thursday, Clowney admitted he...
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bengals Wide Receiver Seeking Damar Hamlin Jersey To Wear In Pregame Warmups
Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd wants to join the growing group of NFL players rocking Damar Hamlin's jersey in pregame warmups this coming Sunday. Boyd tweeted at Fanatics executive Michael Rubin to see if he could get a jersey sent to Paycor Stadium. The jersey is sold out all over the country after quickly vaulting to the top of the NFL jersey sales leaderboard.
