George L. Spoll, 89, of Longboat Key, FL, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health. A first-generation American, George was born in the Bronx, NY, on November 21, 1933, the oldest of two children and the only son, to, Harry Spoll and Frieda Spoll, who worked hard to achieve the American dream for George and his sister, Grace. Harry and Frieda also instilled in both children the importance of education and hard work. George entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at age 16, where he earned a degree in architecture and building construction, more commonly called architectural engineering. While in college, George met his first wife, Sylvia Steinburg Spoll, whom he married in 1954, and who predeceased him in 1984. In addition to his parents and Sylvia, George was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Dr. James Shepard.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO