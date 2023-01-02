Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Longboat Observer
Keep an eye on these Lakewood Ranch-area sports events in 2023
The 2023 East County sports calendar looks stacked. Could the same be said of every year? Maybe, but that's a product of how talent- and event-rich the area has become over the last several years. Between top-tier high school sports, big-time golf tournaments and national water sports events at Nathan Benderson Park, it is easy to take all the area has to offer for granted.
Longboat Observer
Ranch Nite Wednesdays offers diverse menu at Waterside Place
Waterside Place is packed with people and food trucks for the first Ranch Nite Wednesday of 2023. Saratoga, New York 3-year-old Sullivan Shafer has fun visiting his grandmother, Palm Aire's Mary Buono. Buono says he will be dancing because he loves the band Juicy Purple. Juicy Purple performs live at...
Longboat Observer
Top 10 Sarasota athletes to watch in 2023
As our attention turns to 2023, the sports calendar is both full and exciting in the Sarasota area. Such winter sports as basketball and soccer head into their respective postseasons. Spring sports such as baseball and softball will start stretching for a February return. And football? Well, football might be in its offseason, but if those players expect to be competitive, they have to condition year-round.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch again top-selling multigenerational, master-planned community
For the fifth year in a row, Lakewood Ranch was found to be the No. 1 selling multigenerational, master-planned community in the U.S. according to studies by RCLCO and John Burns, two independent real estate consulting firms. Lakewood Ranch had 1,846 home sales in 2022. Lakewood Ranch's record was 2021...
Longboat Observer
Commission OKs owner's rep for SPAC architect selection
Before the initial discussion about forming a blue ribbon committee to explore the future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall should a replacement building become reality, City Manager Marlon Brown at Tuesday's City Commission meeting introduced a request to engage the services of Professional Facilities Management as an owner's representative on an as-needed basis.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Dec. 12-23 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
The saltwater pool is just steps from Sarasota Bay. The saltwater pool is just steps from Sarasota Bay. Custom cabinets and granite countertops are featured in the kitchen. Custom cabinets and granite countertops are featured in the kitchen. The home offers more than 5,000 square feet of living space. The...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal
After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
Longboat Observer
Five questions with Commissioner Ken Schneier
Ken Schneier will enter his third term on the Longboat Key Town Commission in March 2023. He currently serves the town as Mayor. He has the potential of being mayor again when the commission takes their annual vote to decide who will act in the role for the next year.
Longboat Observer
George L. Spoll
George L. Spoll, 89, of Longboat Key, FL, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health. A first-generation American, George was born in the Bronx, NY, on November 21, 1933, the oldest of two children and the only son, to, Harry Spoll and Frieda Spoll, who worked hard to achieve the American dream for George and his sister, Grace. Harry and Frieda also instilled in both children the importance of education and hard work. George entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at age 16, where he earned a degree in architecture and building construction, more commonly called architectural engineering. While in college, George met his first wife, Sylvia Steinburg Spoll, whom he married in 1954, and who predeceased him in 1984. In addition to his parents and Sylvia, George was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Dr. James Shepard.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota still has a ways to go to be a 'roundabout city'
While Sarasota is among the leading cities in Florida in incorporating roundabouts into its traffic management strategy, it has a long way to go to mirror Carmel, Indiana, when it comes to sending drivers around in circles. With the completion of the U.S. 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout, Sarasota will have a...
Longboat Observer
Legislators will again vote on proposed Siesta Key incorporation
For the second year in a row, supporters of Siesta Key incorporation hope Sarasota’s legislative delegation sees things their way in taking the first official step toward authorizing a vote on becoming a town. At 1:30 p.m., Jan. 12 in the Sarasota County Commission Chambers in Sarasota, the new...
Longboat Observer
Wake up. Have hope.
A five-day belated Happy New Year to all. You remember Jan. 1, this past Sunday. On that one day, you felt optimistic, happy. You thought of and felt new beginnings, a determination to stop bad habits and make your life better. Certainly, we’re guessing you also felt hope. Hope that...
