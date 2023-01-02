Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Suspect who reportedly murdered couple in parked car with two babies inside extradited back to Mississippi
The man accused of killing a young couple who were sitting with two babies is back in Mississippi after being captured in Ohio in November. The Laure Leader-Call reports that Ronald Buckley, 20, was returned to Mississippi after he waived extradition in Ohio. Buckley is charged with two counts of...
WLWT 5
Reports of an explosion at a Kroger Fuel Center in Mount Orab
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Reports of an explosion at a Kroger Fuel Center in Mount Orab. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Kim Bixler sent WLWT News 5 this photo through our...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
TORNADO WARNING in Southeastern Ohio
For the latest severe weather alerts, visit our Weather Alerts page. Lewis County SEVERE Flash Flood Warning Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 9:25 AM EST THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR… NORTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KENTUCKY… EASTERN MASON COUNTY IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY… SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO… […]
WLWT 5
Ohio casino commission fines 3 sports betting companies $150K for advertising violations
CINCINNATI — Sports betting companies are under fire from the Ohio Casino Control Commission. According to the commission, the parent companies of BET MGM, Caesars Sportsbook and Draft Kings violated the state's advertising and promotion rules. The rules require sports gaming ads to clearly contain a message designed to...
WHAS 11
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
Police say both victims are expected to survive. LMPD says this appears to be an isolated incident and they are currently investigating.
‘Devastating loss’: Victims in Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
Cold temperatures will return to Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
WFMJ.com
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in North Olmsted: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets Northeast Ohio!. Although nobody hit the $685 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, one Ohioan is waking up as a millionaire after matching five numbers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man starts new year winning $1 million Powerball prize
That's exactly what happened to a Louisville man when he found out he had a winning Powerball lottery ticket on Tuesday. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, found out he'd won by calling the Kentucky Lottery's winning numbers hotline Wednesday morning. His ticket matched the first five white ball...
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
WLWT 5
Matt Bevin teases all day he might file to run for Kentucky governor – then doesn’t
Former Gov. Matt Bevin spent his day hinting at another run in Kentucky. He tweeted teases and even held a press gaggle where he aired many grievances. But alas, he never filed to run. Rumors were swirling that the former Republican governor would try once again, and in the final...
Comments / 0