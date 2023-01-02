ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northgate, OH

wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WOWK 13 News

TORNADO WARNING in Southeastern Ohio

For the latest severe weather alerts, visit our Weather Alerts page. Lewis County SEVERE Flash Flood Warning Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 9:25 AM EST THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR… NORTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KENTUCKY… EASTERN MASON COUNTY IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY… SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO… […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky man starts new year winning $1 million Powerball prize

That's exactly what happened to a Louisville man when he found out he had a winning Powerball lottery ticket on Tuesday. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, found out he'd won by calling the Kentucky Lottery's winning numbers hotline Wednesday morning. His ticket matched the first five white ball...
LOUISVILLE, KY

