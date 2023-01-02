Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
New Dollar General store opens in Elk
ELK, Wash. — A new Dollar General store is now open in Elk, Washington. The new location is located at 40203 N. Newport Highway, and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. DG plans to provide Elk residents with affordable household essentials and food, including fresh fruits and vegetables. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
A Small Town in Idaho That “Comes Alive” During the Winter Season
We’re all about beautiful and adventurous small towns here in Idaho, but what town is the most “alive” during the winter season, especially when there’s snow?. We found a recent article from Only in Your State claiming to know which town this is for Idaho, and here’s what they had to say...
inlander.com
Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"
Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
inlander.com
Historic Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d'Alene has a new chef-owner, plus other food news
Coeur d'Alene's downtown corridor is rich with restaurants and assorted drink spots, but few have endured as long as the Iron Horse Bar & Grill, which opened in 1972. The Sherman Avenue business is actually two-part. The large bar area, well-known for serving "derailer" cocktails in a white plastic bucket, has an adjacent live event space with one of the better dance floors in town, especially in the summer when "the Horse," as this beloved establishment is known, rolls up its garage doors. The other part is the old-timey steakhouse, which since October 2022, is under new ownership.
‘It’s 100% necessary’: SPD to ramp up patrols in neighborhoods
The Spokane Police Department is hoping to respond to calls faster, curb officer fatigue, burn out, and be more proactive.
KXLY
A series of rain and snow showers moving in – Mark
Today starts with snow and rain, then rain with mountain snow. We’re expecting a break on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees. Plan your day. Light snow will transition...
FOX 28 Spokane
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
Spokane police responding to potential explosive device at Sacred Heart, ER back open
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police and Providence security are currently responding to a potentially explosive device at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. According to the police, the situation is currently contained. However, there are traffic revisions on W 8th Ave. while the investigation continues. Police say preliminary info indicates...
inlander.com
Juli Norris opens Kasa Taphouse, the first of her two new restaurants in Spokane's Papillon Building
The new Kasa Restaurant and Taphouse is a reflection of what's important to chef-owner Juli Norris, from the eatery's name and graphics to its menu and unique customer service interface. Kasa, for example, is a play on casa, the Spanish word for home, but with a "k" that also figures...
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
huckleberrypress.com
Kitty Cantina: A Unique Feline Experience in Spokane
Have lunch and find adoptable cats in the same place? You have got to be kitten me! Occasionally, a non-profit and a business collaborate, creating a powerful cause that gives back to the community. Kitty Cantina is a café offering coffee, food, and a chance to spend time with shelter cats. The full service espresso bar café is located in North Spokane at 6704 North Nevada Street.
BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge
The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
KREM
'I did what I thought was right' | Ozzie Knezovich signs off as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — First appointed, then elected in 2006, Ozzie Knezovich would go on to become the second longest serving sheriff in Spokane County history. "When my wife and I talked about should I do this job, I said, 'Well, if we do this, it's going to be all out,'" Knezovich said.
KHQ Right Now
Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they even...
KXLY
Fog, flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday evening – Kris
We are tracking a weak system Tuesday evening which will bring intermittent flurries or light freezing drizzle to the region. Another system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray....
Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KHQ Right Now
Law enforcement investigating bomb scare at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement initially responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device. According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, a man came to the hospital by air ambulance and while he...
Comments / 1