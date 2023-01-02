ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Dollar General store opens in Elk

ELK, Wash. — A new Dollar General store is now open in Elk, Washington. The new location is located at 40203 N. Newport Highway, and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. DG plans to provide Elk residents with affordable household essentials and food, including fresh fruits and vegetables. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
ELK, WA
inlander.com

Readers respond to Boots Bakery's relocation and "Recolonizing Spokane"

Readers respond to Chey Scott's online article about Boots Bakery losing its longtime home on Main Avenue ("Boots Bakery is out," 12/21/2022):. SHELLEY WILLIAMS: I'm sure there is more to the story. But it seems strange that a landlord would be able to tell a bakery what they can bake. Hopefully they will be happy in their new spot.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Historic Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d'Alene has a new chef-owner, plus other food news

Coeur d'Alene's downtown corridor is rich with restaurants and assorted drink spots, but few have endured as long as the Iron Horse Bar & Grill, which opened in 1972. The Sherman Avenue business is actually two-part. The large bar area, well-known for serving "derailer" cocktails in a white plastic bucket, has an adjacent live event space with one of the better dance floors in town, especially in the summer when "the Horse," as this beloved establishment is known, rolls up its garage doors. The other part is the old-timey steakhouse, which since October 2022, is under new ownership.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

A series of rain and snow showers moving in – Mark

Today starts with snow and rain, then rain with mountain snow. We’re expecting a break on Friday with more rain and snow Friday night into Saturday. We’ll see scattered showers into next week and warmer temperatures with highs around 40 degrees. Plan your day. Light snow will transition...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

Kitty Cantina: A Unique Feline Experience in Spokane

Have lunch and find adoptable cats in the same place? You have got to be kitten me! Occasionally, a non-profit and a business collaborate, creating a powerful cause that gives back to the community. Kitty Cantina is a café offering coffee, food, and a chance to spend time with shelter cats. The full service espresso bar café is located in North Spokane at 6704 North Nevada Street.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge

The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they even...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog, flurries and freezing drizzle Tuesday evening – Kris

We are tracking a weak system Tuesday evening which will bring intermittent flurries or light freezing drizzle to the region. Another system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday bringing light snow, rain and possibly freezing rain. Plan your Wednesday. Wednesday will start in a familiar fashion; cold and gray....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane

  SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy