Williamsport, Pa. — For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He arrived at 6:08 a.m. Weighing in at 7-pounds, 5-ounces and 20.5 inches long, he is happy and healthy. Welcome to the world, Hendrix!

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO