Wisconsin marching band makes history at 2023 Rose Parade
Eight band directors and coaches, as well as 394 students from the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band, performed at the parade in Pasadena, California.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
abc27.com
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania Lottery
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
yourerie
Man caught on video tossing dog over fence at Riverside County cell tower
Video from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows a man throwing a dog over a fence at a cell tower and abandoning it on Dec. 15, 2022. Man caught on video tossing dog over fence at Riverside …. Video from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
Benzel’s closes factory outlet store in Altoona for good, plans expansion
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Benzel’s has announced that their Altoona factory outlet store has closed for good with the start of the new year. The outlet store closed its doors on New Year’s Eve after more than 60 years of being open to the public. The company took to its Facebook page and delivered the […]
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Families displaced after an apartment building fire in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least 10 people are without a home after an Altoona apartment building was destroyed by an early morning fire. According to crews on scene, they were called to the apartment building at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Everyone was able to get out of the […]
WJAC TV
Duo tied dog to post Christmas day, left it for 64 hours in freezing temperatures: PSP
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas day, leaving the animal tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. Troopers say charges are pending against 21-year-old James Pfahler of West Decatur...
Duo charged after 36 dead cats found at Clearfield County home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Hyde are facing charges after 36 dead cats were found stacked in boxes near their front door. Lawrence Township Police said they were called to assist the SPCA at the home of 32-year-old Ana Houston and 36-year-old Thomas Rowles on Dec. 30. Police reported that seven boxes […]
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
UPMC welcomes first baby of 2023
Williamsport, Pa. — For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He arrived at 6:08 a.m. Weighing in at 7-pounds, 5-ounces and 20.5 inches long, he is happy and healthy. Welcome to the world, Hendrix!
Truck carrying 2300 gallons of fuel crashes in Blair Co.
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One driver sustained a minor injury after driving off Maple Hollow Road Tuesday morning in Duncansville. Allegheny Township Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He also added that the driver couldn’t see the road and ended up driving into the ditch, hitting two […]
One dead after shooting in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
local21news.com
Man on the loose after rape of 10-year-old in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are in the process of hunting down a man who allegedly sexually and physically abused a 10-year-old. Authorities in Lower Allen Township say 41-year-old Roscoe Roy Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest after being accused of raping the individual on May 3 of 2019.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Drug Possession Charges Filed After Man “Hears Voices” and Calls Police
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Two Arrested for Drug Possession in Cooper Township. According to PSP Clearfield, a known 38-year-old Winburne man called police to report that he could hear his old neighbors from Altoona talking in the bedroom of his residence around 2:37 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at a residence in the 100 block of Trolley Street in Cooper Township, Clearfield County.
