State College, PA

WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania Lottery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Families displaced after an apartment building fire in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least 10 people are without a home after an Altoona apartment building was destroyed by an early morning fire. According to crews on scene, they were called to the apartment building at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Everyone was able to get out of the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Overdoses in Clearfield County causing alarm

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say since the start of the year they’ve had three deadly overdoses in Clearfield County. This includes the overdose that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Woodland Park. That’s in addition to two others last Saturday. According to Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County District Attorney, most victims are overdosing […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes first baby of 2023

Williamsport, Pa. — For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He arrived at 6:08 a.m. Weighing in at 7-pounds, 5-ounces and 20.5 inches long, he is happy and healthy. Welcome to the world, Hendrix!
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Truck carrying 2300 gallons of fuel crashes in Blair Co.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One driver sustained a minor injury after driving off Maple Hollow Road Tuesday morning in Duncansville. Allegheny Township Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He also added that the driver couldn’t see the road and ended up driving into the ditch, hitting two […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WBRE

One dead after shooting in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Drug Possession Charges Filed After Man “Hears Voices” and Calls Police

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Two Arrested for Drug Possession in Cooper Township. According to PSP Clearfield, a known 38-year-old Winburne man called police to report that he could hear his old neighbors from Altoona talking in the bedroom of his residence around 2:37 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at a residence in the 100 block of Trolley Street in Cooper Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

