Snubbed Artists on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All-Time

Rolling Stone made the arrival of 2023 a little feistier after publishing the now-controversial "200 Greatest Singers of All-Time" list. The list infamously ranked singers based on a specialized "elaborate voting process" developed by the music publication. According to them, the new list was compiled by the magazine's staff - encompassing "100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation."
Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan: 'False! But Also Slay!'

Before Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran married their respective partners, the two were linked to having a romantic relationship, but things quickly turned sour when Sheeran alleged that Goulding cheated on him. However, Goulding has finally come forward to finally address the rumors once and for all, when a fan...
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources

Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80 million five-year contract extension, The Tonight Show is drawing under 1.3 million eyeballs — less than half the audience of upstart Gutfeld! But that number is even more shocking when compared to Fallon’s celebrated debut! The Saturday Night Live alum, 48, chalked up an impressive 11 million viewers when he first took over for...
#MeToo Check: What Is This? Beyonce, Now Janet Jackson Will Implement This On Their Tours

Janet Jackson will conduct #MeToo checks on her upcoming tour. The 56-year-old pop icon is scheduled to hit the road again this year for her "Together Again" tour, and will reportedly follow in the footsteps of fellow superstar, Beyonce by conducting background checks on her employees to ensure they have no history of sexual abuse.
Bad Bunny Not Sorry For Destroying a Female Fan's Property: Will She Sue?

Bad Bunny has responded to a video showing him submerging a fan's phone. A social media video shows a fan approaching the Un Verano Sin Ti musician, and attempting to take a selfie with him before he grabs the device and throws it into the air and into the water (or into the bushes as some reports said).
Skrillex New Music 2023: DJ Returns from Hiatus to Drop Double Album after 9 Years

It's been almost a decade since Skrillex released any new material, which has caused many to believe that he might have retired from music-but he hasn't and he's finally back. According to reports, the 34-year-old DJ just announced that he will be dropping his new single "Rumble" on Jan. 4, along with a double album that will be released later this year.
Kelly Osbourne Upset After Mom Sharon Announced Birth News? Singer Shares Cryptic Post

Kelly Osbourne shared a cryptic post after giving birth to her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Kelly expressed her dismay online after news about welcoming her child with Wilson emerged. She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she was not ready to share the special event with the public.
Zach Bryan Needs Ticketmaster? Expert Says Singer Will Struggle with Concerts Without Ticketing Giant

Zach Bryan has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Ticketmaster, in fact, he wants the company to "burn to the ground." Ticketmaster is a well-established company that handles various artists' live shows, concerts, and tours, millions of dollars worth of tickets are constantly being sold on their websites in the United States, and going against them might prove to be a little more challenging than one might think.
Taylor Swift and the Kardashians 2023: Kourtney, Khloe Won't Let Kim Forget Feud

What's with Taylor Swift and the Kardashians? Their lives keep intertwining even if Kim and Taylor are now being silent about their alleged feud, which all started with Kanye West, of course. Recently, Khloé Kardashian's photo editors appear to have gone so far with airbrushing that her fans mistook her...

