Snubbed Artists on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All-Time
Rolling Stone made the arrival of 2023 a little feistier after publishing the now-controversial "200 Greatest Singers of All-Time" list. The list infamously ranked singers based on a specialized "elaborate voting process" developed by the music publication. According to them, the new list was compiled by the magazine's staff - encompassing "100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation."
Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan: 'False! But Also Slay!'
Before Ellie Goulding and Ed Sheeran married their respective partners, the two were linked to having a romantic relationship, but things quickly turned sour when Sheeran alleged that Goulding cheated on him. However, Goulding has finally come forward to finally address the rumors once and for all, when a fan...
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80 million five-year contract extension, The Tonight Show is drawing under 1.3 million eyeballs — less than half the audience of upstart Gutfeld! But that number is even more shocking when compared to Fallon’s celebrated debut! The Saturday Night Live alum, 48, chalked up an impressive 11 million viewers when he first took over for...
Jenna Ortega Next Kanye West? Negative Comparison Emerges as The Rapper Remains Missing
An article comparing Jenna Ortega and Kanye West on the basis of their alleged shared "antisemitic hatred" has sparked a heated discussion on social media. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been at the center of a storm of controversy in recent months due to his antisemitic remarks.
Angela Simmons, Yo Gotti Officially Dating: Couple Finally Hard Launch Relationship on Instagram [LOOK]
Over the weekend, Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons wiped their Instagram accounts clean in preparation for their big New Year announcement: they're officially dating!. The CMG rap mogul and businesswoman shared a series of pictures of themselves looking stunning, decked in all black posing next to and inside a Rolls-Royce.
Coachella 2023 Lineup Prediction: Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Frank Ocean, and More to Perform?
The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is fast approaching and many fans can't wait to find out who would be performing at one of the biggest music events this year; check out below the predicted headliners that are most likely to play a set. According to Billboard, the world-renowned...
Kara Jane Spencer Dead: Singer Who Inspired Dolly Parton, Finished Album While Bed-Bound Tragically Died
A critically ill singer who recorded a hit debut album two years ago in response to an online appeal has passed away. Before she died, she was also able to inspire and even meet Dolly Parton. RIP Kara Jane Spencer. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, was unable to walk...
Dolly Parton New Song: Country Legend Collabs With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and More!
Heads up, throwback music fans! Dolly Parton is collaborating with some of the biggest artists of the 80s decade and it would be featured in an upcoming film. According to iHeart, the country legend is teaming up with Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle, and Blondie's Debbie Harry.
Chris Ledesma Dead at 64: 'The Simpsons' Music Editor's Cause of Death Mysterious
Chris Ledesma, a legendary music editor who famously worked on "The Simpsons," has died. He was 64. A spokesperson for "The Simpsons" confirmed the death news to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the beloved music editor died on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles. Further details about his passing and funeral...
‘Midnights’ Looks to be First Top Album of 2023: Which Taylor Swift Song Are You Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
The year is 2023, and Taylor Swift is still sitting on top. The date may have changed, but it does not seem like our top artist will. Within this first new year of the year 2023, Taylor Swift's record decimating album Midnights looks as if it is about to be the first top album of the new year.
#MeToo Check: What Is This? Beyonce, Now Janet Jackson Will Implement This On Their Tours
Janet Jackson will conduct #MeToo checks on her upcoming tour. The 56-year-old pop icon is scheduled to hit the road again this year for her "Together Again" tour, and will reportedly follow in the footsteps of fellow superstar, Beyonce by conducting background checks on her employees to ensure they have no history of sexual abuse.
Bad Bunny Not Sorry For Destroying a Female Fan's Property: Will She Sue?
Bad Bunny has responded to a video showing him submerging a fan's phone. A social media video shows a fan approaching the Un Verano Sin Ti musician, and attempting to take a selfie with him before he grabs the device and throws it into the air and into the water (or into the bushes as some reports said).
Billie Eilish On Body Image Struggles: 'Why do You Think I've Been Dressing The Way I Have?'
Billie Eilish spoke candidly about her struggles with her body image, which has been caused by a hip injury that hurt her chances of pursuing a dancing career. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was unveiled to be Vogue's video cover star this month, where she explained how she is now on her way toward fully accepting her body.
Madonna Secretly Planning 40th Anniversary Tour: Pop Star to Feature the Biggest Hits of Her Career
Madonna will be celebrating her fourth decade in the music industry this year and she released numerous chart-topping hits like "Material Girl," "Like A Virgin," and many more throughout the years. Aside from being an iconic musician, the singer also broke boundaries and made several statements through art and music.
Skrillex New Music 2023: DJ Returns from Hiatus to Drop Double Album after 9 Years
It's been almost a decade since Skrillex released any new material, which has caused many to believe that he might have retired from music-but he hasn't and he's finally back. According to reports, the 34-year-old DJ just announced that he will be dropping his new single "Rumble" on Jan. 4, along with a double album that will be released later this year.
Kelly Osbourne Upset After Mom Sharon Announced Birth News? Singer Shares Cryptic Post
Kelly Osbourne shared a cryptic post after giving birth to her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Kelly expressed her dismay online after news about welcoming her child with Wilson emerged. She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she was not ready to share the special event with the public.
Zach Bryan Needs Ticketmaster? Expert Says Singer Will Struggle with Concerts Without Ticketing Giant
Zach Bryan has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Ticketmaster, in fact, he wants the company to "burn to the ground." Ticketmaster is a well-established company that handles various artists' live shows, concerts, and tours, millions of dollars worth of tickets are constantly being sold on their websites in the United States, and going against them might prove to be a little more challenging than one might think.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Memorial Details: Bigger Celebration of Life Scheduled After Private Funeral
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family bid an emotional goodbye to the dancer weeks after his tragic death. People reported on Wednesday that tWitch was laid to rest in the afternoon in Los Angeles. A news outlet received a tip from unnamed sources, who revealed that the funeral was "small and intimate" with only close family members in attendance.
Taylor Swift and the Kardashians 2023: Kourtney, Khloe Won't Let Kim Forget Feud
What's with Taylor Swift and the Kardashians? Their lives keep intertwining even if Kim and Taylor are now being silent about their alleged feud, which all started with Kanye West, of course. Recently, Khloé Kardashian's photo editors appear to have gone so far with airbrushing that her fans mistook her...
