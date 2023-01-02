Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Aaron Henry impresses in defensive coordinator debut
TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) -- The Illini's defense was one of the best in the country but how would they do without Ryan Walters?. That question was answered in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl. Aaron Henry, who was recently named the new defensive coordinator, called an outstanding game and the defense didn't...
WAND TV
Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament Highlights - Semifinals
MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament held their semifinal round tonight. Check out the scores and highlights here.
WAND TV
Elle King to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elle King is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur. King will perform on Saturday, July 8. An opening act has not been announced yet. This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for this show will go...
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
WAND TV
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
WAND TV
Quieter and colder weather expected across Central Illinois following Tuesday's storms
(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week. Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s. This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of...
WAND TV
I-57 southbound closed in Champaign Co. near mile post 226, Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) — According to Illinois State Police, southbound lanes of Interstate 57 are closed near mile marker 226 in Champaign County. The roadway is expected to be closed for multiple hours and traffic is being diverted. The crash appears to be near the Monticello Rd. exit. Traffic...
WAND TV
Sewer main repaired in Harristown
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, the sewer main in Harristown has been repaired and is fully operational. A major break in the line occurred Thursday and affected multiple ares in the village. Macon County residents who wish to receive emergency...
WAND TV
Macon County Animal Shelter in dire need of adopters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is nearing maximum capacity. With around 70 dogs and 100 cats, the shelter is urging residents to consider adoption. As the only "open admissions" facility in Macon County, MCACC does not turn animals away based on health,...
WAND TV
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Chief
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
WAND TV
Longtime Maroa Fire Chief dies after 40 years with department
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief Larry Peasley passed away on Wednesday. The Chief had been with the department for over 40 years. His Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9th from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert's Funeral Home in Clinton. His Funeral will be held Tuesday, January 10th at 11 a.m. at the Maroa Methodist Church.
WAND TV
Decatur Salvation Army falls short of Red Kettle Campaign goal
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This year, the Decatur Salvation Army said it did not reach its Christmas campaign goal of $600,000. According to Director of Development, Kyle Karsten, despite the outpouring of volunteers and community generosity, The Salvation Army fell short of its goal. "It's an amazing response we had...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed in the neck in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of the man fatally stabbed in the neck, Tuesday evening. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville. Carmean was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, in...
WAND TV
Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
WAND TV
Major sewer main break in Harristown
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Harristown has advised residents of a major sewer main break. The break affects the following streets and areas: Western Avenue, Main Street, Gravel Pit Road, Anchor Road, and Westway Wykles Road. Residents are asked to use toilets and showers as little as...
WAND TV
Decatur house fire considered 'suspicious'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur law enforcement suspect arson is to blame for a house fire that called firefighters out January 3. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of E. Wood St. around 10 p.m. for a single-story house fire. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from...
WAND TV
Man sentenced to 26 years for shooting at SUV containing 2 adults, 2 children
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Shelby County State's Attorney, 23-year-old Chance Evans was sentenced to 26 years in prison for firing a gun into an SUV following a heated argument with the driver. Evans was traveling in the passenger seat of his girlfriend's SUV on April 12...
WAND TV
Occupational cancer now leading cause of death for fire fighters
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network are dedicating this month to educating fire fighters about prevention methods and early detection for work-related cancers. Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois President Chuck Sullivan said most...
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
