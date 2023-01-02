DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.

