Tampa, FL

WAND TV

Aaron Henry impresses in defensive coordinator debut

TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) -- The Illini's defense was one of the best in the country but how would they do without Ryan Walters?. That question was answered in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl. Aaron Henry, who was recently named the new defensive coordinator, called an outstanding game and the defense didn't...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Elle King to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elle King is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur. King will perform on Saturday, July 8. An opening act has not been announced yet. This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package. Tickets for this show will go...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Sewer main repaired in Harristown

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, the sewer main in Harristown has been repaired and is fully operational. A major break in the line occurred Thursday and affected multiple ares in the village. Macon County residents who wish to receive emergency...
HARRISTOWN, IL
WAND TV

Macon County Animal Shelter in dire need of adopters

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is nearing maximum capacity. With around 70 dogs and 100 cats, the shelter is urging residents to consider adoption. As the only "open admissions" facility in Macon County, MCACC does not turn animals away based on health,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Chief

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
MAROA, IL
WAND TV

Longtime Maroa Fire Chief dies after 40 years with department

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief Larry Peasley passed away on Wednesday. The Chief had been with the department for over 40 years. His Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9th from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert's Funeral Home in Clinton. His Funeral will be held Tuesday, January 10th at 11 a.m. at the Maroa Methodist Church.
MAROA, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Salvation Army falls short of Red Kettle Campaign goal

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This year, the Decatur Salvation Army said it did not reach its Christmas campaign goal of $600,000. According to Director of Development, Kyle Karsten, despite the outpouring of volunteers and community generosity, The Salvation Army fell short of its goal. "It's an amazing response we had...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed in the neck in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of the man fatally stabbed in the neck, Tuesday evening. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville. Carmean was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, in...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
WARRENSBURG, IL
WAND TV

Major sewer main break in Harristown

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Harristown has advised residents of a major sewer main break. The break affects the following streets and areas: Western Avenue, Main Street, Gravel Pit Road, Anchor Road, and Westway Wykles Road. Residents are asked to use toilets and showers as little as...
HARRISTOWN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur house fire considered 'suspicious'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur law enforcement suspect arson is to blame for a house fire that called firefighters out January 3. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of E. Wood St. around 10 p.m. for a single-story house fire. Heavy smoke and fire were showing from...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Occupational cancer now leading cause of death for fire fighters

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month. The International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network are dedicating this month to educating fire fighters about prevention methods and early detection for work-related cancers. Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois President Chuck Sullivan said most...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
DECATUR, IL

