ID Released For 23-Year-Old Woman Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash: Report
Authorities ID 30-Year-Old Billerica Man Killed In New Year's Chelmsford Crash
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man injured, trapped in collision between cement truck and box truck
At approximately 8:00am on Thursday, Maine State Police responded to a report of an accident on the Maine Turnpike Mile Marker 1 southbound in Kittery. Upon arrival, first responders found that a box truck driven by Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, of Boston was traveling south when he rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck driven by Peter Macdonald, 59, of South Berwick, Maine.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for hit-and-run driver in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The incident took place at the Sunoco Gas Station on Nashua Road at around 6:20 p.m. on January 1. Police say the male suspect was...
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
DA announces arrest in Milton crash that left man dead, child seriously hurt
QUINCY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a crash in Milton last year that left a man dead and a child seriously injured, prosecutors announced Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges...
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Everett man who tried to take hostages after bank robbery pleads guilty in court
A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts
Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days. Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
WMUR.com
Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot, killed by police in Gilford
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
Sinkhole Shuts Down Caller Street In Peabody: Police
Caller Street in Peabody was closed from Main Street to Walnut Street because of a sink hole, Peabody Police said on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Twitter. 🚨 Caller St is closed from Main St to Walnut St due to a sink hole. 🚨 Please avoid the area.— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 4, 2023 Police s…
YAHOO!
York home targeted for marijuana, money: Four plead guilty to heist that ended in gunfire
YORK, Maine — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to conspiracy and robbery charges in connection with a violent York home invasion where he and three others targeted the residence for marijuana and cash. Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, pleaded guilty in federal court...
newportdispatch.com
Teenager fatally shot by police inside New Hampshire home
nbcboston.com
Vehicle Hit by Bullet During Road Rage Incident in Auburn, Police Say
A vehicle was hit by a bullet Tuesday morning in Auburn, Massachusetts during a road rage incident, according to the town's police force. Before 7 a.m. Tuesday, two people told police they saw a white truck driving aggressively while they were driving south on West Street, according to Auburn police. The white truck and a gold SUV that may have been a Ford Escape pulled over near Hardscrabble Road, and a gun was discharged, police reported.
Body Found In Worcester's Lake Quinsigamond After 4-Hour Search: Police
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
